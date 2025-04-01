In the fast-paced world of soccer, a seemingly insignificant decision can redefine a club's course. In this context, Ferran Torres, Barça forward, has established himself as an essential piece under Hansi Flick's direction. He has become a key piece for the German coach's rotation and is responding to the trust with goals, which has caught the attention of other teams.

Ferran Torres Lives His Best Moment, He's on a Roll

Since his arrival at Barça in January 2022, Ferran Torres has experienced ups and downs. After a 2022-2023 adaptation season, where he struggled to find his place in Xavi Hernández's tactical scheme, his performance has improved significantly in the current campaign. Under Flick's command, despite being a regular substitute, he already has 15 goals and 3 assists.

His ability to come off the bench and change the course of matches has been remarkable. On several occasions, Ferran Torres has been the perfect game-changer, providing necessary rests to the three starters: Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Lamine Yamal. His performances are so good that Barça's management has been forced, despite not being for sale, to set his exit price.

Ferran Torres's Price

Ferran Torres's resurgence has attracted the attention of several clubs, especially in the Premier League, where teams like Aston Villa, Newcastle, and Tottenham have shown interest.

In this scenario, Barça has set a minimum price of 40 million euros for his departure. However, sources close to the management indicate that they might prioritize proposals close to 50 million. It is clear that, if he leaves, Ferran Torres will bring a good sum of millions to the Catalan club's coffers.

This strategy aims to balance the club's finances and reinvest in necessary reinforcements. The possible sale of Ferran Torres could facilitate the incorporation of players who complement Hansi Flick's sports project. However, the club's and the player's priority is to maintain their bond for the next season.​

Ferran Torres's Stance and His Future at Barça

Despite external interest, Ferran Torres has expressed his desire to continue at Barça. Committed to the project, his intention is to fulfill his current contract until 2027 and contribute to the team's success. Hansi Flick has already given the OK to his continuity.

However, professional soccer is marked by constant changes. The final decision on his permanence will depend on multiple factors, including concrete offers and the club's strategic needs.