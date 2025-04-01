Manchester United Offers €40 Million! Deco Considers It, Possible Goodbye at Barça

In the fast-paced world of soccer, movements in the transfer market are constant and often surprising. In recent hours, a piece of news has captured the attention of fans: Manchester United would be willing to offer 40 million euros for a heavyweight from FC Barcelona. This scenario raises certain questions that Deco must answer as soon as possible.

Deco's Duties for 2025/2026

Deco took on the role in Barça's management with the responsibility of strengthening the squad and overseeing sports planning. One of his first actions was to meet Hansi Flick's requests after securing the signing of Dani Olmo, a reinforcement that has brought quality and versatility to the culé attack. Now he must make other equally important decisions.

Looking ahead to the next season, Deco has pending tasks. Flick has requested the addition of a top-level winger and a full-back who can compete with Koundé on the right flank. These additions are seen as essential to maintaining the team's competitiveness in all competitions.

However, to carry out these reinforcements, Deco is aware of the need to balance the club's finances. This involves selling players who, in addition to generating income, allow for salary cap space. Among the names mentioned for a possible departure are Ansu Fati, Christensen, De Jong, and Araújo, but Manchester United offers 40M for another star: Alejandro Balde.

Manchester United's Interest in Alejandro Balde

Manchester United, always alert to opportunities in the market, has identified Alejandro Balde as a key piece to strengthen their defense. According to reports coming from England, Amorim's side would be willing to offer 40 million euros for the Catalan full-back. Additionally, it is rumored that Balde would receive an annual salary of 12 million euros, becoming one of the highest-paid defenders in the world.

Despite the tempting offer, Barça has no intention of selling Alejandro Balde. The player is considered essential in Hansi Flick's scheme, who values his speed, offensive capability, and defensive solidity. Moreover, Balde has a contract with Barça until 2028, with a release clause of 1 billion euros, which strengthens the club's position in negotiations.

We will see if Manchester United decides to increase the offer or, on the contrary, assumes it will be impossible. Meanwhile, Alejandro Balde is delighted at Barça and doesn't want to change his surroundings.