There Is an Agreement, Celta Offer €10M and Deco Accepts: He Bids Farewell to Barça and Betis

Barça, under the direction of its sporting director Deco, is in the midst of planning for the next season. One of Deco's main focuses is to strengthen the offensive area, seeking a reliable backup for Robert Lewandowski. However, one of his biggest concerns lies in managing the departures of certain players during the summer.

Among the most notable cases is that of goalkeeper Iñaki Peña; the Alicante native started the season as Ter Stegen's replacement following his knee injury. However, the arrival of Wojciech Szczęsny, who came out of retirement to join Barça, relegated Peña to the bench. This situation has limited his opportunities, generating frustration in the player and making his departure this summer more likely.

| Europa Press

Interests of Betis and Celta de Vigo

In this scenario, Iñaki Peña has expressed his desire to seek playing time at another club, as two LaLiga teams have shown interest in him: Betis and Celta. Betis, under the direction of Manuel Pellegrini, has included Peña on its list of potential signings to strengthen the goalkeeping position. However, the imminent addition of Álvaro Valles from UD Las Palmas complicates Iñaki's arrival at the verdiblanco team.

On the other hand, Celta is looking for a reliable goalkeeper due to the possible non-renewal of Vicente Guaita, who, at 38 years old, might be nearing the end of his career. Claudio Giráldez's style fits with Iñaki Peña's characteristics, making the Galician club an attractive option for Barça's eternal backup.

Negotiations and Offer from Celta

Negotiations between Barça and Celta de Vigo have advanced significantly in recent days. Deco, aware of the need to balance the club's finances and reduce the wage bill, views the sale of Iñaki Peña favorably. Celta would be willing to offer a figure close to 10M euros for the goalkeeper's transfer.

For Iñaki Peña, joining Celta would represent an opportunity to establish himself as a starter in LaLiga and prove his worth in a team that aims to compete in Europe. For Celta, the addition of a young and promising goalkeeper like Peña would strengthen a key position in the team. Meanwhile, Barça would obtain revenue that could be used to strengthen other areas of the squad, so Deco plans to accept.