From Rejecting Barça to Signing with Manchester City: Pep Guardiola Pays €90M to PSG

Manchester City under Pep Guardiola is going through a deep crisis this season due to a series of poor results that have left the club in a truly critical situation. The season is being a nightmare for Guardiola, far from the first place in the Premier League and out of the Champions League before the round of 16. If all this were not enough, they were also eliminated early in the League Cup, so they only have life left in the FA Cup.

Pep Guardiola hasn't found the key, and proof of this is the number of defeats accumulated: after losing to Nottingham Forest, he already has his ninth league defeat. Manchester City has matched their worst records and out of the last 30 matches, including all competitions, they have fallen in 15. These are completely unusual numbers for a team of City's stature and their million-dollar investment.

Moreover, Pep Guardiola hasn't found the solution in the million-dollar signings made in January like Nico González, Marmoush, or Khusanov. Thus, Manchester City is already thinking about the next season, and very likely in the summer, there will be a real revolution in the squad. Both in departures and new signings, Pep Guardiola is aware that a cycle has been completed and a deep renewal is needed.

Changes Are Coming at Manchester City

Players who have marked an era of success at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola will leave the club in the summer. De Bruyne, considered a true legend at the club, or Bernardo Silva are leaving, so the club will have to make new signings. The renewal is seen as a necessity, as Guardiola's team will end the season with more than 10 defeats, something completely unheard of for a team of their level.

This way, the coach from Santpedor has already begun to plan the next season and has some TOP additions in mind. Specifically, Pep Guardiola's latest obsession focuses on a PSG striker who rejected Barça last summer. We are talking about Desiré Doué, who is in the focus of interest of the Catalan coach.

Desiré Doué, the New Gem That Has Captivated Pep Guardiola

Desiré Doué, the young talent from PSG, has shown this season that he is one of the greatest promises in European soccer. Pep Guardiola believes that the young talent would fit perfectly into his game scheme. However, let's remember that Luis Enrique's team paid 50M to Rennes last summer to secure his services, so it won't be easy to take him out of Paris.

His natural position is left winger, and he stands out for his technical ability, speed, and differential capacity. His versatility and great vision of the game make him a special player when it comes to creating goal situations. That's why Pep Guardiola has asked Manchester City to make an effort to sign Desiré Doué: the English would be willing to pay 90M.