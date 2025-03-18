Barça seeks to approach the international break strategically: the club led by Laporta wants to start working on the transfer market and there is already a challenge. This involves closing the signing of the new Gavi in a "low-cost" version, who would come to strengthen Flick's squad and would reject offers from clubs like PSG or Chelsea. During this international break, which will last about 14 days, Barça will advance work in terms of signings: Deco also confirms it, they want to sign the new Gavi in a "low-cost" version.

Gavi, a Spanish midfielder trained at La Masia, will continue to be important with Barça despite injuries, but that doesn't mean the club wants more signings soon. In fact, Barça is preparing to execute Joan Laporta's masterstroke, which involves signing a talent that reminds a lot of Gavi but is more economical. Barça wants to strengthen its midfield and wants to do so with footballers of Gavi's talent and character, but the budget is more limited and Joan Laporta knows it.

| FC Barcelona

Barça will compete with Chelsea and PSG to sign the new Gavi, who dreams of playing for Hansi Flick during the next official season. Flick, meanwhile, wants to have more offensive and creative talent, which is why FC Barcelona will take advantage of the international break: initial negotiations are already underway.

Barça Meets with the "Low-Cost" Gavi to Join Hansi Flick's Project: "Watch Out for Chelsea and PSG..."

Laporta continues to study the market and prepares a masterstroke: goodbye to several signings to make room for the "low-cost" Gavi, who will arrive this coming summer if nothing goes wrong. Gavi will continue to be important, but Joan Laporta wants to have more footballers of this style and, therefore, is already preparing this particular move, which will cost about 3 million euros approximately. Barça wants to have footballers of Gavi's character and commitment, so they will seek to close the arrival of a profile very similar to that of Los Palacios.

Gavi will be an important and almost indisputable piece for Joan Laporta's Barça, but that doesn't mean the president wants to strengthen the midfield with new signings. In this sense, Joan Laporta is already negotiating to sign the "low-cost" Gavi, which would cost about 3 million euros and would arrive during the next summer transfer market. Barça confirms it, as they seek to sign the new Gavi in a "cheap" version to increase competition in a midfield that could undergo changes.

Official, Barça Negotiates the Signing of the New "Low-Cost" Gavi, Goodbye to Chelsea and PSG

Gavi will be, as we pointed out earlier, very important under the guidance of the German coach Hansi Flick, but that doesn't mean Barça wants to activate a signing now. In fact, Joan Laporta wants to be quick and fast, and the orders have been very clear: it's time to activate the final "rush" to sign a star who has offers. We are talking, more specifically, about a star who plays at Barça: he is one of La Masia's stars and has offers from Chelsea and PSG, so there is urgency.

Gavi was, is, and will be one of the most important pieces in Barça's locker room, but the club seeks to find a figure that is similar and can be closed now. This is precisely what Joan Laporta has achieved, having closed the signing of a player who will become the cheap or economical version of Gavi, the signing is being negotiated.

This player is none other than Quim Junyent, a Barça youth player and member of the Juvenil A team that just won the Copa del Rey. Junyent has a contract with Barça, but the club wants to activate to close his renewal, which would involve a year in the reserve team before making the leap to the first team. Junyent, meanwhile, has informal offers from clubs like Chelsea or PSG, but he only thinks about succeeding at Barça: the signing of the new Gavi is on the right track.