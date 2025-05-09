There are no more doubts, Pau Cubarsí needs a signing like this: Barça will pay €60M

Barça's squad has shown remarkable performance in the 2024/25 season, highlighting young talents like Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsí. In addition to Pedri's consolidation as one of the best midfielders in the world. However, to compete at the highest level in all competitions, the team needs to strengthen certain key positions.

One of the most critical points is the central defense area, where Pau Cubarsí has emerged as the leader of the defense for many years. Despite his young age, he has shown maturity and strength in equal measure, but it is clear that he can't do it all alone. He needs a top-level partner to face the most demanding challenges.

| Europa Press

Barça needs to sign another center-back

For much of the season, Pau Cubarsí has been accompanied by Íñigo Martínez, who is already 33 years old and has many physical problems to keep the desired regularity. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Ronald Araújo, Eric García, and Christensen do not offer the necessary level to be starters at Barça. Given this situation, the sports management considers it a priority to sign a reliable center-back.

The defeat against Inter Milan in the Champions League highlighted the team's defensive shortcomings. Not even a defender of Pau Cubarsí's caliber could prevent the Italians' thrashing. So, to avoid repeating mistakes, Flick knows that it is essential to have a solid defensive pair, and that's why Barça will sign another center-back for 60 million.

| @FCBarcelona, E-Noticies

Barça finds the ideal candidate to accompany Pau Cubarsí

Dean Huijsen, Bournemouth's defender, has been one of the revelations of the Premier League this season. At just 20 years old, he has stood out for his defensive solidity and scoring ability, scoring three goals in 29 matches. His release clause is 60 million euros, a figure that several clubs are willing to pay.

Teams like Chelsea, Liverpool, and Real Madrid have shown interest in the player. However, Barça could get ahead. Flick considers that Huijsen would be the ideal complement for Pau Cubarsí and has already requested his signing.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

A duo with future projection

The combination of Pau Cubarsí and Dean Huijsen in the center of the defense would offer Barça a young, talented pair with a lot of long-term projection. Both share characteristics such as anticipation, good positioning, and the ability to start plays from the back. Additionally, Huijsen has shown his enormous versatility by playing as a left center-back, despite being right-footed, which would facilitate his adaptation to Barça's complex tactical scheme.

Deco has the responsibility to strengthen the squad for the next season. Huijsen's addition would not only strengthen the defense but also send a clear message about the club's commitment to young talents with great projection. Pau Cubarsí welcomes him with open arms.