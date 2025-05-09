It's official, Deco closes a €500,000 signing to be able to sell Robert Lewandowski.

The 2024/25 season for Barça has left mixed feelings. Although the team hasn't been able to reach the Champions League final, Deco can feel satisfied with the work done in terms of sports planning. With limited resources, he has built a competitive squad that has allowed the club to compete in all competitions.

| Europa Press

The focus on La Masia and some strategic decisions, such as the incorporation of Dani Olmo, have been essential to keep Barça in the elite. However, Deco is aware that the locker room needs certain adjustments to remain competitive in the future.

Deco has a plan with Robert Lewandowski

Barça faces financial restrictions that force certain departures to make new additions. In this context, names like Ronald Araújo, Frenkie de Jong, Marc-André ter Stegen, and Robert Lewandowski have been mentioned as possible exits. In particular, Lewandowski's situation is being reevaluated by Deco despite his scoring ability.

| Europa Press

The Polish forward, 36 years old, has a contract until 2026. Laporta and Flick have shown interest in extending his contract until 2027, but Deco has other plans. He considers that it's the ideal time to sell Robert Lewandowski and go for his successor, who only costs 500,000 euros.

A future bet by Deco

In this scenario, Deco has focused his attention on Marc Domènech, a young 18-year-old forward who plays for RCD Mallorca. Barça already tried to sign him last summer, offering 500,000 euros, but the Balearic club demanded 1.5 million, which prevented the agreement.

Marc Domènech has stood out in Mallorca B, scoring 9 goals in 26 matches, and has already debuted with the first team in LaLiga, accumulating 182 minutes in six games. His current contract with Mallorca extends until 2029, with a release clause of 4 million euros, which could increase to 10 million if he earns a first-team spot.

Deco sends a message to Robert Lewandowski

The incorporation of Marc Domènech wouldn't imply an immediate replacement for Robert Lewandowski, but it would send a clear message about the direction the Catalan club wants to take. Deco seeks to rejuvenate the squad and secure Barça's future with young and promising talent.

Additionally, the change of representative for Marc Domènech, now under the tutelage of Pini Zahavi, who also represents Lewandowski and Hansi Flick, could facilitate negotiations. Zahavi keeps a good relationship with Barça's management, which could be key to closing the signing. Deco knows this and that's why he has bet on his signing.