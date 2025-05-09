From Inter Milan to Barça, Hansi Flick has requested his signing: 'He's Good and Necessary'

The recent knockout round between Barça and Inter Milan in the Champions League has left a mark on the culé environment. After an aggregate score of 7-6 in favor of the Italians, it showed the offensive virtues of both teams. Hansi Flick opted for a very aggressive strategy, constantly seeking the opponent's goal, which provided a spectacle worthy of praise.

However, the knockout round also highlighted Barça's defensive weaknesses, especially on the flanks. The absence of Jules Koundé and Alejandro Balde forced Flick to trust young players like Gerard Martín and Héctor Fort. Despite their effort, they are still in the process of consolidation and do not have the necessary level for an event of such magnitude.

| Europa Press

Hansi Flick has a chosen one to reinforce the flanks

In this situation, Hansi Flick has identified Denzel Dumfries as a key addition to strengthen the defense. The Dutchman, currently at Inter Milan, has proven to be a right-back with great offensive projection and defensive solidity. Despite being a substitute for Benjamin Pavard in the Italian team, his performance has been remarkable.

In the 2024/2025 season, Denzel Dumfries has played 26 matches in Serie A, scoring 6 goals and providing 2 assists. These figures reflect his ability to contribute in both areas of the field, a quality that Hansi Flick greatly values. Without a doubt, Dumfries significantly improves the performance that Héctor Fort or Gerard Martín can offer.

Denzel Dumfries, just what Hansi Flick has requested

The possible arrival of Denzel Dumfries at Barça would not only strengthen the defense but also offer a quality alternative at right-back. His experience in European competitions and his tactical versatility make him an ideal candidate for Hansi Flick's scheme. Additionally, his contract with Inter extends until 2028, but his situation as a substitute could facilitate a negotiation.

Denzel Dumfries's market value is set at only 28 million, a figure that, considering his performance, could represent a wise investment for FC Barcelona. The decision now rests with the culé board and Inter's willingness to negotiate.

The knockout round against Inter has served as a wake-up call for Barça, highlighting areas that require reinforcement. Hansi Flick, aware of this, has pointed to Denzel Dumfries as a key piece to strengthen the squad. His addition could be the necessary step to consolidate Barça as a competitive team in all competitions.