The time has come, he's saying goodbye to Barça after 6 years: Pere Romeu is responsible

Women's Barça has begun their own renewal ahead of next season. After winning every possible title, the club knows that the real challenge is to keep that level. To achieve this, important adjustments are being made to the squad.

The first major development has been the arrival of Laia Aleixandri, a footballer who returns home with the intention of leaving her mark. Raised at La Masia, Laia returns to Barça with more experience and preparation than ever. Her addition strengthens a defense that aims to remain impenetrable.

But reinforcements also bring consequences. With her arrival, the departure of Ingrid Engen has been confirmed, who hasn't managed to find her best form in a somewhat inconsistent season. The Norwegian has decided to seek new horizons, putting an end to a period that wasn't as brilliant as was desired.

| Europa Press

A quiet but significant departure

Among the market moves, there are departures that don't make headlines, but that weigh heavily inside the locker room. One of them is that of a young academy player who, after six years at the club, says goodbye to Barça.

This is Judit Pujols, a footballer who has grown up in the blaugrana academy and who has managed to fulfill her dream: making her debut with the first team. However, that dream hasn't fully materialized. Despite her effort, she hasn't managed to find a place in coach Pere Romeu's rotation.

Pere Romeu and the harsh law of competition

Romeu has made it clear from the start that he trusts the academy, but also that the demands are at their highest. Young players like Vicky López or Sydney Schertenleib have had opportunities, but others, like Judit Pujols, haven't had the same luck.

The arrival of Laia Aleixandri on the wing also makes it even harder for players in the same position to get minutes. That's why Pujols's departure seems like a logical, though painful, decision.

A necessary change

With few minutes this season, the desire to grow has outweighed the comfort of staying. Judit Pujols will look for what she couldn't find here at another club: prominence, trust, and consistency.

At 21 years old (21 años), she has room for improvement and, above all, experience in one of the most demanding academies in the world. Her departure isn't a step back, but a new opportunity.

Meanwhile, Women's Barça keeps building their future. With new signings, necessary departures, and a clear commitment to keeping their competitive level. Judit Pujols's story is just one among many, but it clearly shows how difficult it is to carve out a place at the top.