Ronald Araújo's latest move hits Barça hard: nobody expected it, but it's final

Ronald Araújo's role has changed drastically: Not long ago, he was considered one of the best in the world. As a fast, well-positioned, and strong center-back, the Uruguayan earned the fans' affection for his commitment. However, competition and his mistakes in the Champions League have changed his status at Barça.

Ronald Araújo went from being undisputed under Xavi to being just another substitute for Hansi Flick: Eric García and even Christensen are ahead of him. The Uruguayan center-back was harshly criticized in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals against Inter. He was blamed for the last two goals scored by the Italian side, and the fans' criticism was fierce.

| Europa Press, E-Noticies

Ronald Araújo has been on the way out for months: Juventus almost completed his signing last January. In the end, and surprisingly, the Uruguayan center-back renewed his contract with Barça until 2031, adjusting his release clause to €65 million. This decision was heavily criticized, but now it makes a lot of sense and shows another success by Deco in his management.

What has happened with Ronald Araújo in the last few hours?

When Deco set Ronald Araújo's clause at €65 million, many didn't understand it as they considered it low for a center-back of his caliber. However, this week, Transfermarkt updated the market value of some footballers, including Araújo. His value dropped from €50 million to just €35 million, which proves Deco's success.

Currently, if we stick to his clause, if any club wants Ronald Araújo, they will have to pay almost double his market value. The Uruguayan is one of the main assets of the squad, and Deco knows that an offer close to €60 million would be key for the club's financial health. A similar amount would mark a turning point for Barça to reinvest the money from his sale in new signings.

Ronald Araújo's future

Hansi Flick has changed many things since he arrived on the bench. Notably, the Uruguayan center-back is no longer a regular in the Barça defense. The emergence of Pau Cubarsí and the solidity of the veteran Iñigo Martínez have pushed Ronald Araújo down in the German coach's order of preference.

Flick values the ball-playing ability and tactical positioning of the young Cubarsí, as well as the experience and seniority of Iñigo Martínez. Ronald Araújo has seen his playing time decrease significantly, which has caused some discomfort in his circle. A departure this summer is by no means out of the question, which would help Barça in their plan to sign players in key positions.