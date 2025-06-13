Goodbye Barça, Fabrizio Romano takes Nico Williams's move for granted: 'He will play for...'

Fabrizio Romano, the renowned Italian journalist, has been closely following the Nico Williams and Barça saga for over a year. During this time, he has witnessed the Catalan club's constant interest in the Basque winger, and he wanted to provide more details about his future. However, Fabrizio's latest statements have left FC Barcelona fans with more doubts than certainties.

The journalist, known for his accuracy in the world of transfers, has stated that the direction the player will take is not the desired one for Camp Nou supporters. Despite the insistence of a sector of Barça's circle, it seems that negotiations with Nico Williams haven't taken place under the terms the club had desired.

| Europa Press

A look back at the Nico Williams case

The relationship between Nico Williams and Barça began to take shape last year, when the Catalan club showed great interest in signing the Athletic player. The Catalan club tried to find a way to pay his release clause, but when Deco managed to gather the necessary money, something happened.

Nico Williams decided to reject Barça's offer at that time: the Basque player chose to stay at Athletic Club and play in Europe alongside his brother Iñaki. His goal was to fight to reach the Europa League final, which was being held at their stadium, San Mamés. Despite Barça's interest, Nico didn't consider his future to be at Camp Nou at that time.

Now everything has changed, Fabrizio Romano confirms it

Now, after the season has ended, the situation has changed. Nico Williams, who had rejected Barça last year, has offered himself to the Catalan club. However, Hansi Flick and Deco's response has been clear: they're not willing to make his signing.

Nico Williams is asking for a stratospheric salary to leave Athletic, which is stopping his move to Barça. Fabrizio Romano confirmed this on DAZN, and he didn't hold back when giving more details about this matter. The Italian journalist admitted that Nico could stay in Bilbao or leave for Munich, as he's Bayern's big dream.

"Nico Williams isn't asking for a normal salary, he wants a very high salary", he began saying during his appearance on DAZN. Then, Fabrizio Romano dropped the bomb. "If Nico is going to stay at Athletic, I see him renewing his contract and improving his terms to keep playing in Bilbao."