Fabrizio Romano, an Italian journalist, is one of the leading reporters of the famous summer transfer market, which has already started simmering with thousands of high-profile transfers. Barça is doing their homework and, apparently, could keep moving forward in a very positive direction, according to Fabrizio Romano. A global star who was rumored to sign for Real Madrid could end up signing for Barça: there's a revolution on the left wing, and practically no one expected it.

Fabrizio Romano, a journalist specialized in the transfer market, has already revealed Barça's latest major signing, which almost no one expected or took for granted. Fabrizio Romano, famous for his usual "Here We Go", has published information confirming that Barça has a new transfer target, which no one had on their radar.

| E-Noticies, @fabrizioromano

What's interesting is that this new Barça signing was also very close to being completed by Real Madrid. The white club, which has already started preparing for the Club World Cup, is completing a spectacular transfer market, but will miss out on a player who will become a culer. Fabrizio Romano has already confirmed it: he won't stay at Bayern Munich and several teams, especially Barça, are tracking this Spanish left winger.

From being rumored for Real Madrid to signing for Barça, Fabrizio Romano has already confirmed it

The eyes of half the world are on Barça, which will certainly finalize the signing of Joan García. However, Barça has more open fronts in this transfer market and Fabrizio Romano has already confirmed it. Apparently, the popular Italian journalist has revealed a new move by Barça, which few people expect.

Practically all winning teams undergo few changes, but Barça doesn't want to slow down and wants to raise the bar even higher. Barça wants to win the Champions League and is looking to make a splash in the transfer market, something that has already been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano himself. The main rival to beat will be Real Madrid, which is signing players non-stop: they already have Dean Huijsen, Alexander Arnold in Madrid, and are very close to signing Carreras.

From being rumored for Real Madrid to signing for Barça, Fabrizio Romano has already confirmed it

Real Madrid doesn't have room for everyone and that's something Barça wants to take advantage of. In fact, "e-Notícies" can confirm that FC Barcelona wants to sign a left winger who was just hours away from becoming a Real Madrid player, a club led by Xabi Alonso. Who are we talking about? We're referring to the Andalusian winger Bryan Zaragoza, who is already aware of Barça's interest and who won't stay at German Bayern Munich.

Bryan Zaragoza signed with Bayern a couple of years ago during a winter transfer market, but he has barely had any prominence in Germany. "Zaragoza won't stay in Germany and has offers from Spanish First Division clubs", confirmed Fabrizio Romano.

This newspaper can report that Barça will submit a proposal for Bryan Zaragoza, who would arrive on loan at Barça with an option to stay if his sporting performance supports it.