Frenkie de Jong's latest move surprises everyone: Joan Laporta's response is clear

Frenkie de Jong arrived at FC Barcelona in 2019 as the best young midfielder in the world. His signing caused great expectations due to his quality and potential. However, the Dutchman's performance over the years hasn't been as good as one might expect.

After several seasons, the reality is that Frenkie has cast more shadows than light due to his inconsistency. His recurring physical problems and fluctuations in his performance on the field have defined his trajectory. The fans' criticism has grown stronger year after year, pointing out his lack of commitment on many occasions, especially in important matches.

| FCB

Despite everything that's been said, under Hansi Flick, Frenkie de Jong has gradually carved out a place in the starting eleven. With the full trust of the German coach, Frenkie has managed to reach a high level. Still, despite his good performance, his contract situation hasn't changed and continues to generate great uncertainty.

The relationship between Frenkie de Jong and Barça is in a critical situation

Several months ago, Joan Laporta made it clear and has stated so on several occasions. All players entering the final year of their contract will have to start the new season with their contracts renewed; otherwise, they won't remain at the club. In this regard, Frenkie de Jong's renewal, which ends in 2026, has been discussed for several months, but it still hasn't happened.

So far, Frenkie de Jong has always been reluctant to renew, but everything has changed in the last few hours. According to the player's entourage, De Jong has decided to dispense with his agent to speed up his renewal process. Apparently, the agent of "21" wasn't doing everything possible to accelerate the procedures, and the footballer has had enough: he wants to stay and knows he has to hurry.

Frenkie de Jong makes a move and Joan Laporta responds

Despite the move Frenkie de Jong has made in recent hours, his renewal still hasn't been confirmed. Frenkie still hasn't signed, and Joan Laporta has made it clear: June 30 is the deadline. Barça doesn't want to have any player on the roster with only one year left on their contract.

Frenkie de Jong is betting on Barça's sports project, knowing that a winning and future-oriented project is being built. Hansi Flick has been decisive in the Dutchman's decision and in his choice to accept the new salary conditions. However, the tug-of-war between the club and the player persists, and anything can happen in the coming weeks.