Cold shower for Héctor Fort, he's left without a spot: Flick points to the new full-back

Héctor Fort has been, along with Ansu Fati, one of the least used players by Hansi Flick this season. The Barça youth product has only played 710 min. (710 minutes) throughout the season, and when he has had the opportunity, he hasn't fully convinced. His performance hasn't reached the desired level to compete on Barça's demanding right flank with Koundé.

It's clear that the position Héctor Fort occupies is the weakest within the team. For this reason, the club is already considering urgent changes to strengthen the right wing. Improving that area is a priority for Barça, especially because Fort is light years away from the level Jules Koundé, the undisputed starter, offers.

Flick points to Koundé's new rival, it's not Héctor Fort

For months, names like Ratiu or Pubill have been mentioned as possible reinforcements for the right back. However, the chosen one appears to be another player who is already on the roster. Hansi Flick has directly pointed to Eric García as Koundé's new competitor for that flank.

Eric García has completed a more than solid season at Barça. His versatility is one of his greatest strengths, being able to play as a center back, full back, and even defensive midfielder: he adapts without complaints to whatever the team needs at any given moment. In fact, his level has been so high that the club has ruled out bringing in another full back.

Eric García seals Héctor Fort's future at Camp Nou

In the matches he has played, Eric García has shown great commitment and level. His ability to adjust to different positions has been key for the coach. In addition, his performance has been consistent and efficient, providing defensive security and a clean build-up from the back.

The fact that Eric García hasn't shown resistance to changing roles speaks highly of his professionalism. This has been viewed positively by Hansi Flick and the technical management. His attitude and performance make Eric García a safe bet to shore up the right flank.

The arrival of Eric García as Koundé's direct rival is a cold shower for Héctor Fort. The youth product will have to improve significantly to earn minutes and Hansi Flick's trust, although he'll likely have to do so away from Camp Nou. The competition is getting tougher and his future could be linked to a loan or a sale with a buy option, but it seems unlikely that he can continue with Eric and Koundé.