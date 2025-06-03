Official, Xabi Alonso advises him and says goodbye to Barça: 'Signing already canceled'

Barça already knows that it will lose one of its most important players because of the call and advice from Xabi Alonso, the new Real Madrid coach. It may seem surreal, but it's true and e-Notícies can report it: Barça says goodbye to one of its center-backs because of Xabi Alonso's intervention, Madrid's head coach. The summer transfer market never ceases to surprise at Can Barça and the latest will come in the form of a departure: Xabi Alonso calls him, convinces him, and he leaves Barcelona.

Barça has been worried for a few weeks about Xabi Alonso's arrival at Real Madrid. Those who know the Spanish coach say that he is a "fanatic" of soccer and hard work, so, probably, Madrid will make a significant leap in quality next year. In addition, Xabi Alonso is a great persuader: he has convinced a very important defender at Barça to leave Barça during this summer transfer window.

| Europa Press

The transfer market has already started to bring important and surreal news, but Barça has just become the main character in a very unexpected development: goodbye FC Barcelona. Xabi Alonso, Madrid's head coach, has played a key role, as he has convinced a Barça star to pack his bags and leave Flick's team. At Barça, they can't believe it: Xabi Alonso is starting to work so that Hansi Flick doesn't keep dominating in Spain and Europe with his perfectly coached Barça.

Official, Xabi Alonso advises him and he says goodbye to Barça: "Transfer already canceled"

Barça has several targets set for this transfer market, but Deco and Flick consider it vital that important pieces don't leave, no matter how little playing time they get. The truth is that, for now, there aren't too many confirmed departures: only Ansu Fati's is finalized, as he will go on loan to Monaco in order to feel like a footballer. However, Barça already knows that another player from the team wants to leave because of Xabi Alonso, who has advised him to leave FC Barcelona this summer.

With the signing of Joan García already sealed, Barça was studying the arrival of new additions, but didn't expect bad news that has now been confirmed by everyone. If nothing goes wrong, a Barça defender under contract will leave the culer club because of the advice from Xabi Alonso, who has called the player in question.

Xabi Alonso convinces him and he leaves Barça: goodbye Hansi Flick

Xabi Alonso is the Real Madrid coach, but he was previously key at Bayer Leverkusen, his first major club as a manager. It is, in fact, Bayer Leverkusen that will sign a Barça defender with Xabi Alonso's help. With Tah's departure, Leverkusen wants to sign Andreas Christensen and he reportedly spoke with Xabi Alonso, who recommended the city of Leverkusen to him for living and competing.

Barça didn't want to part with Andreas Christensen, but Leverkusen will offer 27 million euros for the Dane and, most likely, Barça will accept it in the coming days. Christensen is happy at Barça, but he knows that the competition is tough and playing under Flick will be difficult, especially because of the level of Cubarsí and Iñigo Martínez.

Xabi Alonso has played a key role: he recommends leaving Barça and signing for Leverkusen.