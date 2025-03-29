Luis Enrique Uses Dembélé to Fish at Barça: 'The Photo Is a Message for...'

Luis Enrique Has Managed to Build a Great Squad at PSG, establishing himself as the absolute leader of the locker room. Since Kylian Mbappé's departure, the Asturian has radically shifted the sports planning of the Parisian club. Joao Neves, Vitinha, Barcola, and Willian Pacho have become new team leaders, proving that Luis Enrique's project is based on group cohesion.

Luis Enrique Gives Dembélé a New Life

Despite this collective approach, Luis Enrique continues to rely on key attacking players like Dembélé, who is not the same player who left FC Barcelona. He has improved considerably in his game, being essential in PSG's offense. In the current season, he has scored 30 goals and provided a total of 6 assists, which has left Parisian fans very satisfied with his high performance.

| Europapress, E-Noticies

Luis Enrique trusts Dembélé blindly. He knows he can count on him for any type of situation. This makes it not so surprising to think that the Asturian coach might have influenced Dembélé's latest social media post.

Dembélé's Photo, a Warning for Barça

In the mentioned post, Dembélé shared an image with Gavi, which quickly sparked rumors. Some suggest that the relationship between both players might have a background related to PSG. While Dembélé remains a key piece at PSG, Gavi is not enjoying as many minutes at Barça, which has raised alarms among Barça fans.

This scenario has fueled rumors that Luis Enrique might be interested in signing Gavi. The Barça midfielder is not playing as much as in previous seasons, which has opened the door to possible moves. Meanwhile, PSG has positioned itself as the favorite to secure his services, while others like Chelsea are waiting for developments.

Gavi has been an important player for Barça, but his role has changed after the serious injury he suffered last season during a match with the Spanish National Team. The competition in Barça's midfield is fierce, and the homegrown player has been relegated to the background. This scenario has made PSG closely monitor his situation, as Luis Enrique is very aware of the Sevillian's level and would be delighted to have him.