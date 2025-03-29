Iñaki Peña Accepts the Offer, Has a New Team, Goodbye: Barça Earns €10M

Iñaki Peña has experienced a season full of ups and downs at Barça. After years in the shadow of Ter Stegen, the homegrown player thought that, finally, this was going to be his year. With the German goalkeeper's injury at the beginning of the season, the Alicante native saw the opportunity to earn the starting position.

Quickly, Iñaki Peña secured the spot and delivered several outstanding performances. However, after several consecutive matches, Hansi Flick made a decision that has completely changed his role in the team. Not only that, but it also seems to have served to seal his fate at FC Barcelona.

Iñaki Peña, Sacrificed

Hansi Flick's and the coaching staff's doubts led Barça to decide to sign a new goalkeeper. It was then that the decision was made to bring Wojciech Szczesny out of retirement to give him an opportunity. The Pole debuted in the Spanish Super Cup and, since then, hasn't given Iñaki Peña any more chances.

The Alicante goalkeeper hasn't played again, which has caused discontent within the Barça locker room, as Iñaki Peña hadn't done anything to justify losing his position. However, despite the criticism of Flick's decision, time has proven that the coach was right. Szczesny has strung together an impressive streak of 16 unbeaten matches with Barça, which has solidified his place as the team's starting goalkeeper.

The Future of Iñaki Peña: Celta de Vigo, His New Destination

In light of this situation, Iñaki Peña has decided to end his time at Barça. The goalkeeper knows that his future is far from Camp Nou and has made the definitive decision to leave in the summer. Celta de Vigo has shown great interest in acquiring his services and it is rumored that they will pay 10 million to finalize the deal.

The signing of the contract between Iñaki Peña and Celta de Vigo is practically sealed, only the last step remains to make his transfer official. This departure represents an opportunity for the goalkeeper to have more playing time and continue his professional development in a new project.

Iñaki Peña's departure to Celta de Vigo not only benefits the player but also Barça. The Catalan club will secure a gain of 10 million euros from the transfer of the homegrown player. Laporta continues working on improving the financial situation of the Catalans and on growing their squad for future seasons.