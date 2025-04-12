He's Worse Than Gyökeres and Lewandowski, but Barça Likes Him: Joan Laporta Prepares €100M

The sports management of Barça has been working for months on planning the new season, aiming to make it more competitive. The technical staff wants to rejuvenate the attack and look for a reliable replacement for Lewandowski, who will turn 37 in the summer. Age is unforgiving, and although Ferran Torres's performance has been remarkable, scoring 16 goals, Deco is looking for a reliable striker.

President Laporta's desire is to make a top signing for the next campaign, specifically in the '9' position. Barça is focusing its efforts on Viktor Gyökeres, the Swedish forward from Sporting de Portugal. Once it was accepted that signing the other Swede, Alexander Isak, is impossible due to purely economic reasons, Laporta is focusing his attention on Gyökeres.

The Swede's performance is excellent, scoring 1.23 goals every 90 minutes, and he has become the revelation of European soccer. He is the forward in vogue, and major teams are following his trajectory with the aim of signing him. This season he has played 44 matches, 3520 minutes of effective play, scoring 44 goals and providing 11 assists.

Gyökeres: A Goal Guarantee

The Swedish forward is a true goal guarantee, and he doesn't just prove it in his current team but also in the Swedish national team. The striker fits perfectly in terms of quality and price, with his transfer estimated at €70M. At 26 years old, Gyökeres is at the peak of his soccer career and is ready to make the leap to one of the big teams.

The international Swedish forward has already decided to leave the Lisbon team this summer to make a quality leap. The Swede would look favorably on landing at Camp Nou, although the competition will be tough, as major European teams also want him. However, everything can change, considering that Joan Laporta has set his sights on another striker who also plays in Portugal.

Barça Shows Interest in Greek Pavlidis

In recent days, Barça's interest and that of other teams like Chelsea in the Greek striker from Benfica, Vangelis Pavlidis, has emerged. The 26-year-old striker is shining in Benfica's ranks, having joined the Portuguese team from AZ Alkmaar after paying €18M. This season he has played 46 matches, scoring 24 goals and providing 10 assists.

Although his statistics are good, it is surprising that in Portugal it is already stated that he could leave for a higher price than Gyökeres. The Swede's statistics are remarkably better, but teams like Barça or Chelsea would be willing to pay €100M for his services. At first glance, it seems unlikely that the €100M figure will be reached, but goals are expensive, and there aren't many forwards capable of reaching Pavlidis's scoring figures.