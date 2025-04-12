Confirmed, Deco's Favorite Has Already Said Goodbye to Barça: He Will Play in Saudi Arabia

The Barça fans have regained their excitement with the team this season, the great campaign by Barça has restored pride to the fans. One of the key figures in this success has been the Portuguese Deco, Barça's sporting director. Deco has played an essential role in the squad's composition and decision-making.

| FCB

His opinion carried a lot of weight in the signing of the German coach Hansi Flick as well as in the signing of Dani Olmo. Deco has also been essential in closing some good deals like the departure of Mika Faye. The Portuguese has work ahead for the summer market where Hansi Flick has explicitly asked him to strengthen certain positions.

Although the German coach is very satisfied with the squad's performance, he considers it essential to strengthen the offensive line. Flick has requested the arrival of a versatile winger who can also play inside. The idea is to be able to rotate with more guarantees and even replace Lewandowski when deemed necessary.

Deco's Goal: Luis Díaz

Deco has closely followed the Colombian forward from Liverpool who is almost out of the English team. The Colombian forward has played 44 matches this season, scoring 14 goals and providing 8 assists. For some time, the Colombian forward's name has been linked with Barça, and Deco is his main supporter.

| Europa Press

Luis Díaz has been the focus of numerous criticisms within Liverpool, especially when the team was eliminated from the Champions League. A certain part of the English press and the Reds' fans saw the Colombian as one of the main culprits for the team's failure. His unstable situation at Liverpool made Deco think that his signing could become a reality this summer.

Luis Díaz Far from Barça

Although Barça's interest in the footballer has been evident, the truth is that Deco finds it almost impossible with the forward. In recent weeks, Saudi Arabia has resolutely positioned itself in the signing of the Colombian. Barça could not compete with the millionaire financial offer that has been made to the striker.

Luis Díaz has a contract with the Reds until 2027 but has yet to renew an extension of it. In Liverpool, they are clear that if any club decides to sign him, they will have to pay 75M for the player. Barça is beginning to accept that his signing will not be feasible, and Deco will have to change his target for the offensive area.