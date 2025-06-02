Ter Stegen responds to Deco's betrayal with demands: 'For me to leave...'

Ter Stegen has been Barça's goalkeeper for the past decade. The German goalkeeper has established himself as one of the best in his position, and there was even talk that he could take the starting spot from Manuel Neuer in the Germany national team. However, this season he has had to face one of the toughest challenges of his career.

At the start of the season, Ter Stegen suffered a serious injury that has kept him off the field for more than seven months. This prolonged absence left a significant gap in the Barça goal and has created uncertainty about his future at the club. But the bad streak didn't end there.

| Europa Press

In recent weeks, rumors have started circulating suggesting a possible departure of Ter Stegen from FC Barcelona. These rumors have gained traction with the club's alleged intention to bring in Joan García. Deco would be delighted to sign the RCD Espanyol star, but Barça's captain is very clear about his intentions.

Ter Stegen wants to stay, but...

Despite all these obstacles, Ter Stegen has made it clear that he wants to remain at Barça. Just a few days ago, the German publicly addressed his situation. "No one has talked to me about this, so I'm not worried," he began by saying.

"I know I'll be at Barça next year. If I remember correctly, and if nothing has changed in the last few hours, we only have two goalkeepers for next season, Iñaki Peña and me," Ter Stegen stated.

These statements reflect the goalkeeper's confidence in keeping his place within the team, despite external pressure. However, Ter Stegen has also made it clear that if the board insists on his departure, he will set very strict conditions for leaving.

Ter Stegen's demand to say goodbye

Ter Stegen has a contract until 2028 and will only leave if the club pays him the full salary owed for the remaining three seasons. This means that for the goalkeeper to accept an early exit, Deco would have to pay him the entire sum left on his contract.

| @mterstegen1

The situation has created an atmosphere of uncertainty and tension. On one hand, Deco is looking to renew the goalkeeping position by signing Joan García and is pushing for Ter Stegen to leave the club. On the other hand, the Barça captain remains firm in his stance and has no intention of giving in unless his contractual rights are respected, according to the newspaper SPORT.

Ter Stegen's future remains an open question. The board will have to decide whether to insist on bringing in Joan García and take on the financial cost involved in the possible departure of the German. Meanwhile, the German remains firm, making it clear that he wants to keep defending the goal, but not at any price.