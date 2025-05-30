Nico Williams, ruled out, Barça sign a better winger: 'They compare him to Joaquín'

Nico Williams, Athletic Club footballer, already knows that FC Barcelona, led by Joan Laporta, has definitively ruled out signing him. Barça is looking for a new left winger, but Nico Williams is not among the candidates, no matter how reckless it may seem on the part of the club led and presided over by Joan Laporta. Nico Williams was highly regarded, but his train has passed and Barça is now focusing on another winger: neither Rashford nor Leao nor Luis Díaz, there is another new candidate.

Nico Williams will not play for Barça under Hansi Flick next season. With this clarity, Barça, led by Joan Laporta, has replied to the interest of the Athletic Club footballer, who already knows that the doors of the culer club are completely closed to him. In fact, Barça already confirms that, to move on from signing Nico Williams, they've made a move: a new winger has been signed, it's a bomb and he's being compared to Betis's Joaquín.

Nico Williams, Athletic Club winger, was one of the main candidates to join Barça in this transfer window, but in the end the Catalan club has decided to cancel his signing. Although Barça acknowledge that Nico has a lot of talent, they also point out that his sporting performance has dropped significantly, which raises doubts. Barça is looking for signings that deliver immediate results, and if it's about long-term bets, they're not willing to spend more than €60M (60 million euros), which is Williams's price.

Nico Williams, ruled out, Barça signs a better winger: "He's being compared to Joaquín"

The transfer window has already heated up and names like Nico Williams have continued to be linked to Barça. In addition to Nico Williams, other left wingers such as Marcus Rashford, Rafael Leao, or Luis Díaz have been on the club's radar, but none of them will ultimately be chosen. Barça, however, assures that they'll make a move in this transfer window: the new Joaquín is coming, he shines in Spain and will help fans forget about Nico Williams, Athletic Club winger.

Barça dreamed of Nico Williams, but Joan Laporta has readjusted his market objectives and is now focusing on Spain, where a simply spectacular talent is emerging. Nico Williams was close to Barça and will be mentioned again, but "e-Notícies" confirms that his signing won't be completed and, consequently, Barça is already thinking about another new gem. Williams has finished the season with more doubts than certainties, something Barça has taken into account to move away from signing the Spaniard, who has options to stay in Bilbao.

Goodbye Nico Williams, this is Barça's new starting left winger

Nico Williams won't be Barça's big signing in this upcoming summer transfer window, but, as is evident, Barça will move to bring in new talents. In fact, Barça considers this transfer window to be "vital", since Flick's team needs some key pieces to finally establish itself as a great winning project. Although the main target was Nico Williams, Barça has canceled his signing for two clear reasons: his poor performance and the emergence of another star who has caught their attention.

This young Spanish gem plays for Real Betis, which just lost the Conference League final against Chelsea, and he has many offers, but he wants to be culer. "He's the new Joaquín", sources from Barça point out, who assure that the signing is very likely to be completed this very summer.

Which footballer will be Barça's new winger? Is he better than Nico Williams? We're referring to Jesús Rodríguez, Real Betis striker who strongly reminds fans of Joaquín. Jesús Rodríguez is Betis's new jewel, a winger who's only 19 years old and is making a splash in LaLiga. His release clause is €50M (50 million euros), a price that fits perfectly with Laporta and Deco's strategy.