Breaking official news: Joan García is coming to Barça, but he demands 3 conditions to sign

The goalkeeper from Sallent Joan García, who still has a valid contract with RCD Espanyol, is close to becoming a new player for Barça. In fact, sources from Barça confirm to "e-Notícies" that the Spaniard has given his final "yes" and, therefore, the final agreement could be sealed in the next few hours. Joan García also had offers from Manchester City, Arsenal, and Newcastle, but he has chosen Barça's, which will tie him to the Catalan club for the next 5 years.

Joan García, the 21-year-old Spanish goalkeeper from RCD Espanyol, is the chosen one to strengthen Barça's goal for next season. Barça plans to sign a goalkeeper in this upcoming summer transfer window and Joan García, Espanyol's starter, has been selected by Joan Laporta and Hansi Flick. Joan García's season has been spectacular and if RCD Espanyol remains in the First Division, it is largely thanks to his performances under the Espanyol goal.

| Europa Press

Despite the pressure put on Marc-André ter Stegen, Barça hasn't hesitated and has moved forward with the signing of Joan García, who will become the starter. After Wojciech Szczęsny's contract renewal, now Ter Stegen is the one with many options to leave Barça, since he wants to play everything to arrive in top form for the 2026 World Cup with Germany. Barça wants to seal Joan García's signing, but they know the goalkeeper from Sallent demands 3 conditions to sign now, something Barça and Laporta are already working on.

Official latest: Joan García comes to Barça, but demands 3 conditions to sign

The saga of Joan García, which began a few weeks ago, seems to be very close to its final episode. Joan García is enjoying F1 in Barcelona, while his agents are working to seal his new contract with Barça, which will make him the immediate starting goalkeeper. Joan García is eager to become Barça's new starting goalkeeper, but he also is clear that coming to FC Barcelona is a tough challenge and wants guarantees.

Joan García is Barcelona's priority in this summer transfer window and the blaugrana club wants the Spanish player, who still has a valid contract, to sign definitively now. Meanwhile, Joan García is willing to join Barça, but puts on the table three essential and surprising conditions to sign his new contract with Laporta's club. Although Barça has explored other options, they have finally decided to focus on Joan García, who will accept the offer as long as Barça provides the guarantees he demands.

Joan García signs for Barça: everything closed, according to FC Barcelona now

According to media such as "Mundo Deportivo" or journalists like Fabrizio Romano, Joan García has reached an agreement to sign for Barça, but there are still some peculiar details to be finalized. Joan García wants to sign for Barça, but demands 3 essential conditions to sign now that the summer transfer window has started.

According to "e-Notícies", García demands a 5-year contract, to be the starter, and for his release clause to be paid without negotiation. In addition to all this, Joan García has requested the signing of a personal coach and also wants Barça to guarantee him to be the undisputed starter ahead of Ter Stegen.