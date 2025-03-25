Ter Stegen Makes a Wish and Hansi Flick Reacts: 'No Way, It's Impossible'

The 2024-25 season is proving to be especially challenging for Ter Stegen. Barça's goalkeeper started the season with the desire to regain his best form. He wanted to earn Hansi Flick's full confidence and lead from the goal.

However, his year soon took a turn with a serious knee injury. An ailment that will keep him off the field for several months. To top it off, his marital separation was released a few weeks ago.

| Europa Press

Despite the setbacks, Ter Stegen has shown character and commitment: the German is already training on the field and working to speed up his return. Although initially, he seemed ruled out until summer, the situation has changed. According to several media outlets, he could be ready to return in three weeks, and this unexpected turn has caused some debate within the locker room.

Ter Stegen's Desire and Hansi Flick's Response

Ter Stegen's intention is clear: he dreams of playing in the Champions League final. If Barça reaches that stage, he wants to be between the posts, and it would be an ideal way to close a tough season on a personal and professional level.

However, Hansi Flick is clear and is not willing to take risks. For Ter Stegen to play, Wojciech Szczesny would have to be dropped. The German coach has been adamant: "Not a chance, it's impossible."

Szczesny Will Be Number One Until the End of the Season

From within FC Barcelona, they have confirmed that the decision is already made. No matter what happens, Szczesny will be the starting goalkeeper until the end of the season. Hansi Flick doesn't want to disrupt the team's dynamics right at the decisive stage.

The Pole has performed excellently during Ter Stegen's absence. His performance has convinced Flick and the coaching staff. The confidence in him is total for the key matches, so he will be the one to occupy the Barça goal, at least until summer.

Another Blow for Ter Stegen

This scenario represents another setback for the German, who has already had a tough time. Ter Stegen will have to wait until next season to reclaim his spot. Barça will continue to consider him important, but the present belongs to Szczesny.

Hansi Flick's reaction aims to avoid controversies and maintain stability. In the locker room, they don't want distractions just weeks before the end. Although Ter Stegen will return soon, his role will be secondary until the summer.