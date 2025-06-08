Ter Stegen is clear about it: final decision after Joan García's signing

The future of the goalkeeping position at FC Barcelona remains a hot topic. Although some issues seem clear, such as Szczesny's continuity and Joan García's arrival, the situation is still uncertain.

Ter Stegen, current captain and reference point, has made it clear that he has a contract until 2028 and that his future at Barça is not in doubt.

Meanwhile, Iñaki Peña hasn't commented on his future, although there are rumors that his departure is more than likely.

Ter Stegen's situation at Barça

The German, who became a key piece of the team, knows that he has the final say. Even though Barça is working on signing Joan García, who is seen as the future goalkeeper of the squad, Ter Stegen is in no hurry to leave.

With a long-term contract and a salary that's hard to match at other clubs, he feels in a position of strength.

This has created uncertainty about how the goalkeeping issue will be solved, since having three top-level goalkeepers for a single position is unsustainable.

The future of Szczesny and Joan García

Meanwhile, Polish goalkeeper Szczesny is also guaranteed to be at Barça for next season. His contract renewal appears to be confirmed, which puts Ter Stegen's future in doubt.

In addition, the signing of Joan García, who has stood out as Espanyol's goalkeeper, is also very close to becoming official.

This signing represents a clear reinforcement for the team, which leaves Iñaki Peña in a complicated position.

The Alicante native, who has already shown his desire to get playing time, is negotiating with other clubs such as Celta or Valencia to find a team where he can have a bigger role.

Iñaki Peña and his future

Iñaki Peña's case is being handled with caution. After spending some time in Ter Stegen's shadow, he is forced to look for new opportunities.

Although his departure hasn't been confirmed yet, the interest of several teams in the Spanish league makes his exit very likely.

Iñaki Peña knows that he doesn't have a place at Barça with the signing of Joan García and the presence of Ter Stegen and Szczesny, and he is already exploring other destinations.

The challenge for Hansi Flick

German coach Hansi Flick faces a considerable challenge with the goalkeeping situation. He can't keep three elite goalkeepers in the squad without creating locker room and internal competition problems.

Flick will have to make important decisions to solve this mess and ensure that the team has a solid structure. The future of Barça's goalkeeping position remains uncertain, and everything will depend on how these moves are managed.