Juanma Rodríguez compares Lamine Yamal to a former Madrid player who ended up in jail

At 17 years old, Lamine Yamal is considered one of the best players in the world. His talent has dazzled fans, teammates, and rivals.

At Barça, he has become an attacking reference point. His ability to make the right decisions on the field has been key.

Lamine knows when to take on defenders and when to pass, a balance that has even been praised by figures like Pep Guardiola.

His level of play has been so outstanding that he is a strong candidate for the Ballon d'Or, standing out above other young talents.

Controversial comparison

However, not everyone shares this positive view of Lamine Yamal. Journalist Juanma Rodríguez, known for his affinity with Real Madrid, has compared the young Barça player to a former Madrid player: Robinho.

During his commentary after the Spain-France match, Rodríguez mentioned that "I've seen what Lamine Yamal does from so many. So many. Robinho, for example."

This comparison has caused a stir, as many believe it has no basis, especially given the high level Lamine Yamal is showing compared to Robinho's career.

An unmatched talent

It's undeniable that Robinho's career was marked by his talent, but he didn't reach the level Lamine Yamal is showing at 17 years old.

Robinho, who played for major clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester City, saw his career marked by problems off the field.

| Europa Press

Currently, the former Brazilian footballer has been serving a prison sentence since March 2023, which makes the comparison even more inappropriate.

Therefore, Juanma Rodríguez's statements not only lack objectivity, but they're also insensitive to Robinho's personal situation.

The reality of Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal is a talent who has eclipsed his generation. At just 17 years old, his maturity and ability to make a difference are remarkable.

In every match, he earns everyone's respect, showing a vision of play and ball control that's rarely seen in players his age. His future is bright, and his career is set to achieve great success in world soccer.

Divided opinions

While some continue to admire Lamine Yamal's talent, others, like Juanma Rodríguez, feel compelled to make unfortunate comparisons.

However, the reality is that Lamine keeps proving, match after match, why he's one of the most promising players in world soccer.

The comparison with Robinho seems unfair and disproportionate, and only time will tell how far the young Barça talent will go.