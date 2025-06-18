It's official now: Fabrizio Romano explains it, Joan García isn't the only signing: '2 more'

The transfer market is on fire and Fabrizio Romano, an Italian journalist specialized in the transfer market, is constantly dropping bombs. Barça is one of the clubs making the most moves at the start of this summer: despite having won three titles, they've already secured the signing of Joan García. The goalkeeper from Sallent, who arrives from RCD Espanyol, has already been announced and this coming Friday he'll sign his new contract for 6 seasons.

Joan García is the first signing for Barça, but the Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has explained that the culer club is preparing 2 more signings. In other words, Deco and Joan Laporta are working so that FC Barcelona will have 3 new players, all of them arriving in this summer transfer market. The first is Joan García, but Fabrizio Romano has already explained that Barça has 2 new candidates: everything is underway, the transfer market is hotter than ever.

Barça has paid the release clause for goalkeeper Joan García, set at €25 million, and is now looking to do the same with Nico Williams, who has spoken with Flick. According to the channel "Jijantes," led by renowned journalist Gerard Romero, "Flick and Nico Williams have spoken, by phone, about FC Barcelona's project". According to Fabrizio Romano, Barça is already working to sign Nico Williams and the culer club has traveled this week to Ibiza to start pulling some strings.

Joan García has been signed and, as Fabrizio Romano has explained, the Catalan club is also working to sign Nico Williams. In addition to the winger from Navarre, Barça also wants to secure the signing of Alejandro Grimaldo, the left-back from German club Bayer Leverkusen who was also of interest to Atlético de Madrid.

Barça is already working to complete a historic transfer market and the first major step has already been completed. Joan García has been signed and now the culer club is working to sign Williams and Grimaldo, two players who have given their approval and who are willing to wait.