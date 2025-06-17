No one imagined Ter Stegen's future team: only the signature is needed, goodbye Barça

Marc-André Ter Stegen's situation at Barça is getting worse with each passing week. The German goalkeeper has experienced a complicated season, marked by a serious injury to his right knee. The rupture of his patellar tendon prevented him from being the starter during the previous campaign, and although he recovered in time for the final stretch, he couldn't regain his spot.

Hansi Flick's decision to turn to Wojciech Szczęsny as the starter, even after Ter Stegen's recovery, marked the beginning of an unexpected change in Barça's goal. The captain trusted his experience and the club's trust, but Flick had other plans. He kept Szczęsny as the starter and, looking ahead to next season, Joan García will arrive.

| Europa Press

Joan García's signing seals Ter Stegen's fate

The signing of Joan García, Espanyol's goalkeeper, will be another crucial factor in Ter Stegen's future at Barça. Joan García's arrival casts even more doubt on the German's role, as he has moved ahead of him in the hierarchy. Flick believes the Spanish goalkeeper should be the starter.

This has forced the German to reconsider his future. Despite his return to the starting line-up in certain matches, Barça has decided that the goalkeeper duo for next season will be Wojciech Szczęsny and Joan García. A decision that, for many, marks the end of a cycle for Ter Stegen at the Catalan club.

Ter Stegen receives an interesting offer: Barça accepts

Ter Stegen's departure seems imminent, and he isn't lacking offers. Clubs like Manchester United and Newcastle have shown interest in acquiring his services. Besides those, there's a club that has gone a step further in the pursuit of his signing: Galatasaray.

The Turkish side has intensified their efforts to sign Ter Stegen, a surprise for many. The agreement between Galatasaray and Barça is practically closed, as Deco, the club's sporting director, won't put obstacles in the way of his departure. All that's left is for Ter Stegen to accept the proposal for the transfer to become a reality.

Although the agreement is practically closed, Ter Stegen has decided not to sign anything yet. The goalkeeper prefers to wait for other offers that may come from more attractive clubs, both in sporting and financial terms. The transfer market situation is still in flux, and he doesn't want to rush into making a final decision.