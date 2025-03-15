Tempting Offer for Women's Barça Player, Alexia Putellas Already Knows

Women's soccer is always full of rumors and changes, and now Women's Barça faces a key moment. Among the various pending issues before the season ends, one stands out especially: the renewal of their players. Among them, Irene Paredes, one of the most important figures of the team and a world champion with Spain, is in the spotlight.

Rumors About Irene Paredes

Since her contract with Barcelona ended on January 1, Irene Paredes has been a free agent. However, her main desire remains to renew her bond with the blaugrana club.

Although negotiations are progressing positively, a tempting offer has recently come to light that could change the course of her future. Rayadas de Monterrey, one of the strongest clubs in Liga MX Femenil, are looking to sign Irene Paredes for the Apertura 2025 season.

| @FCBfemeni

This situation has arisen after the departure of captain Rebeca Bernal from the Mexican team. Monterrey's management is looking for a high-level replacement to fill the void left by their historic player. The option they have found could be Irene Paredes, who not only has a great career but also an impressive track record that has earned her worldwide recognition.

Why Is Monterrey Interested in Irene?

Irene Paredes's experience is one of the biggest attractions for Rayadas de Monterrey. At 33 years old, Irene Paredes has titles in La Liga, Division 1 Féminine, two Champions Leagues, and several Spanish Super Cups. Her arrival at the Mexican club would be a top-level reinforcement for a team that currently holds the Liga MX Femenil championship.

Paredes has played in elite teams like Real Sociedad, Athletic Bilbao, PSG, and Barça, and she is key in the Spanish national team. Her international experience would be an invaluable asset for the Monterrey team, which seeks to further consolidate itself on the continent.

Internal Competition at Barça

Although Monterrey's offer is tempting, Paredes's future remains closely tied to Barcelona. However, the current season has been somewhat irregular for the player. Her role at Barça has been inconsistent, and the team has several defenders who could stand out next season.

One of the factors that also plays in Barça's favor is Irene's connection with other national team teammates, like Lucía García, who plays in Monterrey. Teammates like Jenni Hermoso and Sandra Paños in Liga MX Femenil would allow her to be close to her circle.