The Dutch center-backVirgil van Dijk is ending his contract with English club Liverpool, and several major clubs have inquired about his current situation in the Premier League. Virgil van Dijk has confirmed that he still doesn't know where he will play next season, but Barça knows he will sign with PSG and, therefore, won't be a culer. To try to counteract PSG's signing of Luis Enrique, Barça is preparing a plan to sabotage the Parisian club: Paris will have Virgil van Dijk, but Barça signs better.

In addition to signing Jonathan Tah, who will join Barça on a free transfer, the culer club wants to sign another center-back and Virgil van Dijk was among the chosen ones. Despite Barça's interest, Virgil van Dijk wants to be a starter and knows that in Flick's Barça it will be practically impossible. With all this, the Dutchman, 33 years old, has decided to sign with PSG: they were already seen very "close" after the tie that the Parisians overcame at Anfield.

| Europa Press

Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool's 33-year-old center-back, is ending his contract with Liverpool and was rumored to strengthen Barça, but the culer club is focusing on another global figure. In recent hours, "e-Notícies" has been able to confirm that Barça has joined the race to sign the new Virgil van Dijk, who is shining at PSG. "His market value will rise to 80M euros," several experts point out, who consider that the new Virgil van Dijk will become the best center-back in the world.

PSG Thinks in Present, Barça in Future: Virgil van Dijk Signs with Luis Enrique's Team and Joan Laporta Responds by Securing Another Gem

Virgil van Dijk excelled against PSG and demonstrated that, despite his age, he remains one of the best defenders on the planet. Barça could go all out for Virgil van Dijk, but the culer club prefers to bet on who will be the future best defender in the world: they will compete against other giants. Barça believes it has a good defensive line, but Joan Laporta acknowledges that the future Virgil van Dijk will dominate the world and, therefore, they must try to sign him.

Virgil van Dijk, meanwhile, will pack his bags for French PSG, which offers him a 3-season contract with a salary identical to what he had at Liverpool. Virgil van Dijk was interested in Barça, in fact, he has admitted that he loves playing at Camp Nou, but the Dutchman wants to play everything and at Barça it will be complicated.

Barça Delivers the Final Blow in Europe, Signs PSG's Star: Goodbye Van Dijk

Barça knows that PSG is taking the signing of Virgil van Dijk, but Joan Laporta has in mind the young star of PSG: confirmed signing on the way. Barça is already regaining the prestige it had lost in Europe and proof of this is that the culer club is closing new, more spectacular signings.

Without the need to offer large contracts, Barça is managing to attract many young talents to join the project led by Laporta and managed by Hansi Flick from the bench. PSG gets Virgil van Dijk, but Barça secures the signing of a young star from Luis Enrique's Parisian team.

PSG is already close to signing Virgil van Dijk, while Barça is close to doing the same with Lucas Beraldo, a Brazilian center-back from the French club. Beraldo, 21 years old, is very appealing to Can Barça and the culer club will bid for his signing. PSG will sign Van Dijk and the idea is to take advantage of this signing to convince Beraldo, who would look favorably on joining the Catalan club this summer.