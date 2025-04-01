Barça and Real Madrid continue to escalate confrontations on and off the field, and the relationship between both European clubs will be even worse once a new signing is confirmed. The Barça, led by Joan Laporta, has secured the future of its attacking area by closing a massive signing: from €45M to a bargain thanks to Ancelotti's deal. The situation of Endrick at Real Madrid has been key in Barça's latest signing, as the player in question has realized Ancelotti's treatment.

Unlike Carlo Ancelotti, Hansi Flick doesn't focus on the identity card and bets on players regardless of their origin. At Real Madrid, this is very different, which is why a star very similar to Endrick has chosen Barça and fallen in love with the culer proposal. The controversy between Barça and Real Madrid is served: the institutional relations between both clubs are not good at all and will be even worse, as Deco has signed in Madrid.

The key to Barça's latest signing has been Endrick, as he is ahead of the forward in question and, as can be seen, barely has minutes with Carlo Ancelotti. Carlo Ancelotti's treatment of young players raises doubts, which is why a talented youth player from Madrid's 'Fábrica' has agreed to sign for Barça after talking to Deco. Endrick, meanwhile, will continue seeking opportunities in a Real Madrid that will play everything against Barça in this final stretch of the official season.

Barça Calls Him and He Falls in Love: Endrick Doesn't Play, This Forward Plays Even Less, That's Why He Wants to Be a Culer

Barça has finalized the addition of a new forward who has been attracted to the club and will leave Real Madrid to join Flick's team. The German coach was looking to strengthen the attack, but he didn't anticipate that he would have the collaboration of Endrick, a young center forward from Madrid who has been essential in this market transaction.

Although the transfer market is closed, it will reopen in the summer, and Barça intends to go for a great player who will leave Carlo Ancelotti hanging. It is a center forward who has been attracted by Barça and who previously cost 45 million euros, but who would become a culer at a much lower price. Joan Laporta has already confirmed the operation, which intensifies the rivalry between Barça and Real Madrid, both entities that arrive very much alive at the end of the official season.

He Falls in Love with Barça and Betrays Carlo Ancelotti, from 45M to a Bargain: "It's Endrick..."

As we have been explaining in "e-Notícies," Barça is crazy about strengthening its attacking area, especially affected by the lack of rotations and the age of Robert Lewandowski. The Pole is better than ever, but Barça knows it must start thinking about the future, which is why it wants to sign and wants to do so in Madrid.

Barça hasn't thought twice and has pulled the trigger: a very advanced signing, it cost €45M and would arrive as a bargain to the culer club after Endrick's situation. The Brazilian forward barely has minutes, which is why other young forwards from the white club consider it impossible to earn the trust of an Ancelotti who bets on experience.

Seeing Endrick's situation, a youth player from Real Madrid has fallen in love with Barça and will accept to sign for the culer club during the next summer transfer market. This is none other than Enzo Alves, son of Marcelo, a Real Madrid legend, who would be contemplating signing for Barça to join the reserve team. The betrayal would be total on the part of Enzo Alves, although it should be noted that, for now, an operation that will be complicated to announce, especially by Alves, hasn't moved much.