Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal's interest and warns Florentino: 'He'll leave if...'

Fabrizio Romano is having extra work these days due to the Club World Cup being held in the US. Fabrizio, known for being the top expert in the transfer market, has been reporting on the most notable moves. However, he surely didn't expect that by mid-June there would already be so many news stories about transfers, especially regarding Real Madrid.

So far, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed several important moves in Madrid's squad. He has announced the arrival of Dean Huijsen, the signing of Alexander-Arnold, and the addition of Mastantuono. He was also among the first to report on the hiring of the new coach, Xabi Alonso.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed the departures of Luka Modric and Lucas Vázquez, who will leave the club for good once the Club World Cup ends. However, according to the Italian journalist, they might not be the only ones. In recent hours, Fabrizio has warned Florentino Pérez that Arsenal are going all out for a TOP player from Real Madrid.

Arsenal set their sights on Real Madrid

Fabrizio Romano not only reports on confirmed moves, he is also an expert at pointing out the intentions of the world's best teams. This time, his attention has focused on Arsenal's interest in Rodrygo. The London club is interested in acquiring the Brazilian's services, which is not surprising given the talent Rodrygo has shown during his years with Real Madrid.

Arsenal's interest has been so evident that Fabrizio Romano has had to address the issue publicly. However, according to the journalist's statements, the only way Rodrygo will leave Real Madrid is if the player himself requests his departure.

This is how Fabrizio Romano explained it. "The only way Arsenal can sign Rodrygo is if the player talks to Florentino Pérez and tells him he wants to leave. But so far, the player hasn't said anything to the club."

Rodrygo focused on Real Madrid

According to Fabrizio Romano's information, Rodrygo is completely focused on Real Madrid. Despite interest from other clubs, the player hasn't shown any signs of wanting to leave the club. This is an important detail for Florentino Pérez, since Madrid still trust the young Brazilian for the future.

Despite doubts about his performance last season, Rodrygo is still considered a valuable asset for Real Madrid. With the arrival of new signings and the change of coach, number 11 will have new opportunities to show his quality and contribute positively to Xabi Alonso's project.