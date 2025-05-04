Surprise! Unexpected Destination for Ansu Fati: 'His Next Team Is...'

The La Masia youth player is not having an easy season after his more than discreet loan to English club Brighton. Ansu returned to Barcelona with the hope of starting from scratch in the preseason and earning the trust of the new coach. Nothing could be further from the truth, a new injury condemned the youth player to miss the American tour.

Ansu Fati's continuous injuries have hampered his soccer career and his self-confidence. However, Hansi Flick decided that the forward should undergo a personalized training program to recover the best version of the striker. It seemed that Ansu might be able to count on the team again, but that hasn't been the case; Flick has barely given him playing time.

| Europa Press

Ansu Fati has only played 253 minutes of actual time in the 10 matches he has participated in. He is the least used footballer in the entire blaugrana squad, which shows Flick's little faith in the player. It is evident that the forward's departure is only a matter of time, and it seems very likely that Ansu will end up leaving the club this very summer.

Ansu Fati Will Pack His Bags in Summer

Barça's sports management has been planning the new squad for the next season for months. To be able to undertake a series of target signings, the club must first prioritize departures to free up salary mass. Ansu Fati seems to have all the numbers to be one of the first departures for the summer.

In the past winter market, his name had already been mentioned for a loan to get playing time. For various reasons, his departure didn't materialize, and the forward remained in Barça's first team. However, his role has been merely testimonial, contributing practically nothing to the team.

Ansu Fati's Destination

Barça trusts to find an exit for the player this summer; his high salary, about €12M gross per season, is a significant problem for the club's finances. It seems unlikely that any club could bet on a permanent signing given the few minutes played. Barça would accept a loan where the destination club could at least pay half of his high salary.

In recent weeks, information from Portugal indicates that both Sporting Lisbon and Porto may be interested. Lisbon has a guaranteed spot for the Champions League, which could play in their favor. Additionally, with the very likely departure of their star forward Viktor Gyökeres, the Lisbon team is betting on strengthening their attacking line.