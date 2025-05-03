It's Official, Raphinha Gets the Best Possible News: Inzaghi Finds Out and Fears the Worst

Next Tuesday, May 6, the second leg of the Champions League semifinals between Inter Milan and Barça will take place at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium. A crucial match for both teams as they play for a significant part of the season in this encounter. After a thrilling and surprising first leg with a 3-goal draw, both teams will come out to win to reach the final.

A very exciting match is expected, not suitable for the faint-hearted, where both coaches will try to make the right approach. The idea is to maximize their strengths while minimizing the opponent's. Inzaghi is clear that a large part of their chances depends on stopping Lamine Yamal. The La Masia player had a perfect match and brought the neroazzurra defense to the brink of collapse.

The talented winger amazed with all his actions, Lamine knows perfectly well that a good part of the chances of reaching the final depends on his boots. Another of the main protagonists will be on the other wing, Raphinha is having an excellent season and is posting Golden Boot numbers. In the match at the Olímpic, he was also vital, scoring a stunning goal that leveled the contest again.

Alejandro Balde, the Great Absentee

Barça's left-back was one of the notable absences from the team in the first leg of the semifinals. It is true that the Brazilian winger missed Alejandro Balde on the left wing, where they form a great partnership. In recent weeks, Raphinha's performance had dropped due to fatigue and the little rotation the footballer has had throughout the season.

Alejandro Balde is working hard to be at the big event next Tuesday in Milan. Without a doubt, Balde's presence at left-back will be great news for Raphinha, as their understanding on the field is total. Balde is another footballer who is having a magnificent season and has become indispensable in Hansi Flick's scheme.

Balde Set to Start in Milan

Alejandro Balde's return will be decisive to cover Raphinha's back so he doesn't have to work so much in defense. Hansi Flick needs the Brazilian fresh at the tip of the attack to do as much damage as possible to the Italian defense. It is expected that this Friday, Barça's left-back will finally receive medical clearance.

Balde has missed several matches since April 12 when he was injured in the hamstring of his left leg. Balde has participated in 43 matches this season, scoring one goal and providing 10 assists. His participation is essential in the German coach's game plan, who celebrates his return to the team enthusiastically.