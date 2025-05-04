Joan Laporta has managed to restore institutional stability to Barça after really very complicated years. Laporta, who resumed the position in 2021, is being a key piece in the club in its reconstruction and in the present successes. On a sporting level, the team has returned to the victorious path and to playing a game that captivates the fans.

Joan Laporta has managed with his effort and dedication to restore pride to the blaugrana fans who are once again thrilled like never before with their team. Without his presence, it is unthinkable to imagine the arrival of the German coach Hansi Flick who has revived Barça. Once again, and as he already proved in the past, Joan Laporta becomes the ideal figure to preside over Barça.

Meanwhile, one of the team's assets that deserves recognition for all the work done is the forward Lewandowski. The Polish striker, one of the best in soccer history, ended up accepting to join Barça to face his final years of career. Far from coming to retire, at 36 years old he is keeping an extremely high pace and level that is hard to imagine.

Lewandowski's Numbers This Season

Robert Lewandowski has played 48 matches this season where he has managed to score the remarkable figure of 40 goals and provide 3 assists. Numbers only within reach of the best forwards, the 2026 elections will surely decide his future. The Polish forward has a contract precisely until June 2026, the year in which the new elections for the culé presidency will be held.

These elections may represent the farewell between President Joan Laporta and the Polish striker. Although the current president may be the clear favorite to win the elections once again, it is not ruled out that some surprise may occur. Julián Alvarez, center forward of Atlético de Madrid, could be the star signing of some of the candidacies that will be presented in 2026.

Robert Lewandowski's Farewell

The Polish striker will turn 37 this summer, and it is evident that the years do not pass in vain. Barça's sports management has long been working on signing a high-profile forward to replace the Pole in the medium term. It is possible that the signing will end up being postponed for the upcoming 2026 elections.

In any case, Robert Lewandowski will have one more season to prove that he remains one of the best despite his age. The Polish forward is being one of the key pieces in the successes of Hansi Flick's eleven. His goals support him, they have led the team to win 2 titles and may end up certifying the League and the Champions in a historic season.