Surprise Swap Between Barça and Liverpool: Van Dijk Approaches Camp Nou

Van Dijk is, without a doubt, one of the most charismatic and high-level center-backs in current soccer; robust, intelligent, and with great decision-making. These qualities have put the Dutchman on the radar of several of Europe's top teams, and his price is high. Liverpool, who knows very well what they have at home, won't let him leave unless something better comes along.

Meanwhile, Barça is experiencing its best moment since the financial crisis began to loom. The team from Barcelona has formed a very competitive squad and won't let anyone stand between them and glory. Van Dijk could be a great reinforcement for the Catalans, but only an exchange would make it possible.

| Europa Press

Van Dijk and Barça

Barça is very focused, and the arrival of Hansi Flick has turned all events in the Catalan city around. The German has become the key piece of the project, and under his orders, everyone is showing their best soccer. In fact, several of the team's stars have publicly admitted that if everything is going smoothly, it's thanks to the new coach.

Initially, Xavi Hernández was going to continue in the position, but some statements didn't sit well with the management, and the relationship broke down. Although Barça wasn't fair to him, it's true that Flick is just what the club needed to rise from the ashes. In fact, there is an area of the field that is experiencing many movements due to the current situation.

The defense keeps rotating, and one of the most concerning issues for next year is Ronald Araújo. Although he renewed recently, the Uruguayan isn't getting many opportunities, and Liverpool wants to sign him. Van Dijk's contract with the English expires this summer, and he doesn't want to renew, so they are looking for a replacement.

| Europa Press

The Offer for Ronald Araújo

Barça is asking for at least 70 million euros for Ronald Araújo, but during the first 10 days of the market, his clause is 65. Once that time has passed, the English will have to adapt to what Laporta's team demands. While Liverpool will have to pay at least 65 million, Barça could incorporate Van Dijk for free.