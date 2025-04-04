Official: Hansi Flick Forgets About Raphinha, New Trident Already Confirmed at Barça

Raphinha, starting left winger for Barça, could lose prominence in the upcoming matches, especially in LaLiga EA Sports, as Hansi Flick is preparing a new, already confirmed trident. While it's true that Raphinha's season is being spectacular, exceeding all expectations, the Brazilian is somewhat fatigued and Hansi Flick is preparing surprising and somewhat unexpected changes. In fact, Hansi Flick is already training with a new trident not seen before and, unfortunately for Raphinha, the Brazilian is not among the 3 chosen by the German coach.

Barça is alive in all competitions, so Hansi Flick will have to start managing the playing time of his players more and better, as they are somewhat burdened by the crowded schedule. One of the players who is more tired is Raphinha, who has practically played everything both with Barça and with the Brazilian National Team. Hansi Flick knows this and, in a way, is already preparing to 'set aside' Raphinha, who will lose prominence in these upcoming LaLiga EA Sports matches.

Barça and, above all, Hansi Flick, consider that the first team has enough tools to compete in Spain, so they are working to give Raphinha a rest. In fact, before the LaLiga EA Sports match against Betis this Friday, Hansi Flick got distracted and left clear evidence of his experiments. Hansi Flick is preparing changes and already has a trident ready: never seen before and without Raphinha, who will be the great forgotten by Hansi Flick.

Official, Hansi Flick Forgets Raphinha, New Trident Already Confirmed at Barça

Hansi Flick has conducted the latest tests ahead of two weeks that are expected to be crucial for the team's aspirations, which is already qualified for the Copa final. In Friday's training, before the LaLiga EA Sports match against Betis, Hansi Flick revealed one of his experiments: a new offensive trident without the Brazilian Raphinha.

Hansi Flick's Barçafaces 4 matches in 10 days, so the rotations in the team will have to be significantly accentuated. One of the big casualties will be, as we explained, Raphinha, who is expected to be a substitute in Saturday's match (9 PM) against Betis at the Estadio Olímpico de Montjuïc. In fact, Hansi Flick got distracted and revealed that Barça is already working with a new confirmed trident.

Flick has designed a 'provisional' team during training, in a 'small game' where the appearance of Ferran Torres in attack, alongside Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal, stood out. This could be Barça's offensive trident against Betis: Raphinha would rest, who ended up very tired after playing 90 minutes in the Copa del Rey against Atlético de Madrid. According to 'Relevo', Flick is working with the presence of Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski in attack, something that, until now, has never happened in an official match.