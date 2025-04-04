He is PSG's Lamine Yamal, Wants to Sign for Barça, Joan Laporta Already Prepares €120M

Joan Laporta's Barça wants to dream big, and proof of this is that they want to shake up the transfer market with a bomb: the Lamine Yamal from PSG. Joan Laporta is more than excited and, above all, has great confidence in the competitive aspirations of the Barça team, which, if they go far in the Champions League, would earn a lot of money after difficult years. Barça's goal is clear: to win the Champions League and then invest 120 million in PSG's Lamine Yamal, who has already confirmed that he wants to sign for Barça.

Luis Enrique's PSG has the new Lamine Yamal or, at least, the player who most resembles him in Europe. Barça has a dream: to join this PSG star with Lamine Yamal to finally have the most feared offensive trio in Europe. Joan Laporta is preparing 120 million euros, an amount that should be enough to sign the new Lamine Yamal, who plays for PSG and has a multitude of important offers.

| @lamineyamal, Instagram

Despite all these offers, 'e-Notícies' can advance and confirm that the one that convinces him the most is Barça's, a club that, thanks to Hansi Flick, has regained much prestige. Barça is once again captivating, and Joan Laporta wants to take advantage of the good momentum to sign and 'shake up' the transfer market: with the 1:1, they could sign PSG's Yamal.

Barça Prepares 120 Million Euros to Sign PSG's Lamine Yamal: "Laporta Is Crazy About..."

The phenomenon of Lamine Yamal continues to leave a mark on FC Barcelona. Since his debut, he has not only gained the trust of the Barça fans but has also shown he has enough talent to be the best in the world. In his first season in the elite, he already made it clear that he is destined to do great things, but it has been with Hansi Flick that his performance has reached new heights.

However, Barça is not content with just preserving and extending the talent of Lamine Yamal. In fact, Joan Laporta's Barça wants to acquire the services of a talent similar to Lamine Yamal: he plays for PSG, and getting him out of Paris would cost around 120M€. Barça is working on it, but they know that to spend, they must first close sales and achieve great things to earn money through sports titles.

He Is PSG's Lamine Yamal, Wants to Sign for Barça, Joan Laporta Already Prepares 120M€

At just 17 years old, Lamine Yamal has not only become a reference for Barça but also for the Spanish National Team. He was key in winning the European Championship, scoring a decisive goal against France in the semifinals. It is for all these reasons that Laporta and Deco want to repeat this success with a signing that also aims very high; in fact, many compare him directly to Lamine.

The main problem is that the new Lamine Yamal plays for PSG, a non-selling club that maintains a very cold relationship with Joan Laporta's Barça. However, Barça is confident in two assets: paying 120 million euros and getting the new Lamine Yamal to force PSG to sell him to Barça this summer.

With Lamine Yamal dazzling match after match, Barça hasn't wasted time looking for the next great talent who can follow the same path. This time, the Catalan club has set its sights on a young PSG striker known as Désiré Doué, a 19-year-old French winger. Doué plays as a left winger, is very versatile, and Barça wants to sign him to be the new Barça star alongside Lamine Yamal: Laporta prepares 120M€ to get him out of Paris.