Hansi Flick Confirms Pau Cubarsí's Situation and Reveals Another Surprise: Simeone Didn't Expect It

Barça and Atlético de Madrid will play this Wednesday (9:30 PM) for a spot in the final of the Copa del Rey. A final where Real Madrid is already waiting, having surpassed Real Sociedad in extra time and, therefore, already aiming to lift an official title. Culers and Atléticos are playing to be in Seville and, therefore, Hansi Flick and Simeone will work until the last minute to try to surprise each other.

Hansi Flick has had no qualms about confirming some new developments in the Barça squad to play against Atlético de Madrid. The main novelty will be the return of Pau Cubarsí to the starting eleven: the central defender is fully recovered and, barring any surprises, will start in the defense alongside Iñigo Martínez. Cubarsí was out after getting injured during the international break, but he is now recovered and will be a fixture in the Culer starting line-up to face Cholo Simeone's team.

However, Flick is also preparing another major change in the starting line-up. He has rested in the last two Barça matches, but he is now fully recovered and, barring a radical change, will be present from the start in the clash between Barça and Atlético de Madrid. This is none other than Raphinha, a Brazilian player and an undisputed starter in Hansi Flick's plans: Raphinha will return to the starting line-up and will be the big news for Barça.

Hansi Flick Confirms Pau Cubarsí's Return and Reveals Another Surprise: Simeone Didn't Expect It

Barça and Atlético de Madrid are playing for a spot in the final of the Copa del Rey, which will be held at La Cartuja (Seville), as has been the tradition for years. The first leg result was tied (4-4), so everything will be decided at the Metropolitano, which will experience one of its great nights.

Barça won't make too many changes in their starting eleven, but they will introduce Pau Cubarsí and Raphinha, who rested in the LaLiga match against Girona.

What line-up Will Hansi Flick Use Against Atlético de Madrid? These Are the 11 Players Who Will Start for Barça