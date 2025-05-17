Surprise, no one expected what Joan García has decided: maximum happiness at Barça.

The current season is being the confirmation for many young footballers who had not yet debuted in the first division. Among them, it is worth highlighting Espanyol's goalkeeper, Joan García, 23 years old, the goalkeeper from Sallent is emerging as one of the best goalkeepers in the championship. The goalkeeper's evolution is being meteoric and his numbers support his great performance.

Joan García has become the goalkeeper with the most interventions in La Liga and is proving to have ideal conditions to play for any of the big clubs. His security, confidence, reflexes, and physical prowess suggest that this summer he will leave Cornellà-El Prat. In the past winter market, Arsenal already put a 20M offer on the table for the goalkeeper, but Espanyol deemed it insufficient and ended up dismissing it.

Joan García is fully aware that teams like Arsenal, Barça, Manchester City, or Real Madrid have him in their sights. The range of possibilities is wide, but the one from Sallent would have already made an important decision. Although he still doesn't know what his final destination will be, what he has decided is where he will not end up playing.

Joan García vetoes Barça

Espanyol's goalkeeper has a current clause of 25M that would rise to 30 if he ends up debuting with the Spanish National Team. The blanquiazul goalkeeper is accumulating offers, and at Barça, they have been following him for a long time. He is very much liked, and although his clause is very affordable, considering his great quality and projection, they are beginning to see him as a chimera.

Barça knows that it is very complicated since Joan García has vetoed the culés as a future option as well as Espanyol. In the blaugrana locker room, this news has been celebrated because Ter Stegen, who still doesn't have his future clear, now breathes more easily. Without Joan García on the horizon, Ter Stegen will have more time to recover his best level and return to the starting position.

The future in Barça's goal

It is clear to everyone that with the two current goalkeepers, Ter Stegen, 33 years old, and Szczesny, 35, the sports management has to look for a goalkeeper of the future and guarantees. Both the German and the Polish goalkeeper are at the end of their careers, and although Barça bets on La Masia, they are following several goalkeepers of quality and projection. Szczesny is very likely to end up not accepting the renewal and hang up his boots definitively.

Ter Stegen will very likely become the starting goalkeeper again next season. The reserve team goalkeeper, the American Diego Kochen, has been regularly drafted by Hansi Flick. It will be necessary to be alert if the technical staff ends up betting again on La Masia or leans toward signing a goalkeeper of international quality for the imminent future.