Confirmed, Alexia Putellas's signing that Barça can't stop: 'Thiago...'

Alexia Putellas is not just an exceptional footballer. She is a natural leader on and off the field. As captain of FC Barcelona, she breaks barriers every day.

She is an example for all young players who dream of following in her footsteps. Her talent and personality make her a global reference. Beyond her game, her strength inspires thousands.

Her impact transcends sports, brands and companies want her as an image and ambassador. Alexia represents values like passion, perseverance, and the fight for equality. Every step she takes sets trends and opens doors for future generations.

| Europa Press

Alexia's new adventure

Now, Alexia takes a step further. She has joined as a strategic partner with Flopp Eco, a Spanish company dedicated to ecological home products.

Flopp Eco has just closed a funding round of one million euros. Along with her, other elite athletes have also joined: Thiago and Rafinha Alcántara, as well as Santi Aldama.

These new partners not only invest money, but they share a common vision: caring for the planet and promoting responsible consumption. The presence of Alexia and her sports colleagues brings visibility and commitment to the brand. Their goal is clear: to make sustainability easy and accessible for everyone.

Flopp Eco, the "fair play" at home

The campaign launched by Flopp Eco is called "Easy, eco, and effective, that's how I play fair at home". This slogan sums up the brand's philosophy.

They want the products to be environmentally friendly without complicating daily life. The idea is that caring for the home and the planet go hand in hand.

Alexia has stated: "I join the Flopp team as a strategic partner because I firmly believe in the products, the work, and the team behind it". She is a regular consumer of the brand and only gets involved in projects she truly believes in. "Actions speak louder than words", she adds.

Beyond soccer: commitment to a sustainable world

This signing is not just a business move. It is a real commitment to a better future. Alexia wants to do her part to fight against climate change and promote responsible habits.

Her influence in sports and society will be key for more people to join this cause. Along with Thiago, Rafinha, and Santi, Alexia represents a new generation of conscious and active athletes. They not only shine in their disciplines, but they also use their voice to transform the world.