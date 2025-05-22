Neither Athletic nor Madrid, Nico Williams tells Lamine Yamal: 'Friend, I'm going to the...'

Nico Williams remains a protagonist in Barça's environment. The young Athletic winger, who was very close to signing for the Catalan club last summer, continues to generate great interest. The fans would be delighted with his signing, and his good friend, Lamine Yamal, surely dreams of playing alongside him at Camp Nou.

However, the latest information suggests that Lamine Yamal's desire will be complicated. As Joan Laporta confirmed last Monday, FC Barcelona's interest has cooled, something that Real Madrid has taken advantage of to enter the scene. But additionally, Nico Williams has two other offers on the table that could change his life, both coming from the same destination.

| Europapress

The complicated reality for Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal

Although Lamine Yamal would like to see Nico Williams wearing the Barça jersey, the reality is different. The 60 million euro clause that weighs on Nico halts Deco's plans and the club's. On the other hand, Hansi Flick doesn't see a place for him as a starter in his tactical scheme, and Joan Laporta prefers to move on after last summer's failed attempt.

In such a scenario, Real Madrid has appeared out of nowhere to be the protagonist of the latest rumors. According to the newspaper MARCA, Nico Williams has slipped into Xabi Alonso's and Florentino Pérez's plans. A completely unexpected move that could definitively distance Lamine Yamal from his friend.

If this situation weren't enough, there are two Premier League teams that are going to spare no expense to sign Nico Williams now. Chelsea and Arsenal are offering salaries that far exceed what Nico currently earns at Athletic. These proposals make the Premier League the most likely destination for his future.

Million-dollar offers for Nico Williams, Barça says goodbye

It is said that both Arsenal and Chelsea are putting 15 million euros gross annually on the table for Nico Williams. An amount difficult for Barça to match at the moment. This economic aspect definitively distances Athletic's '10' from Camp Nou.

Lamine Yamal, aware of the situation and a great friend of Nico Williams, understands that the Catalan club can't compete with these figures. The reality is that the Premier League is the most attractive option for the young winger. Specifically, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

Although Nico Williams's story with Barça seems to have come to an end, his future looks promising. The offers in England offer him stability and the opportunity to grow in one of the most competitive leagues in the world. Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal will have to face the idea of not sharing a locker room with his friend at Camp Nou.