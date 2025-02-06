Hansi Flick Confirms It, Resolves the Biggest Doubt Before Valencia-Barça: 'It's the...'

Since his arrival, Hansi Flick has been the architect of a profound change in the playing style, mentality, and results of Barça. The German coach, known for his success with the German national team and Bayern Munich, landed at Camp Nou with a clear objective. Returning FC Barcelona to the elite of European football is Flick's greatest ambition.

His arrival caused great expectations due to his experience and reputation as a meticulous strategist and transformative leader. Already in his presentation, Hansi Flick made his goal clear: Barça had to recover its essence and also evolve to compete with the best. From the very beginning, he worked to establish a solid structure based on tactical discipline and the exploitation of young talent from La Masia.

| @FCBarcelona, E-Noticies

Additionally, Hansi Flick introduced intense training methods and renewed the strategic approach, adapting Barça's style to a more dynamic and versatile football. One of his most notable decisions was the integration of young talents like Lamine Yamal and Cubarsí into key roles, enhancing their development and confidence. Now he has made another truly significant decision.

Hansi Flick makes a move

As the season progresses, Hansi Flick is increasingly clear about his starting eleven. The attacking trio is non-negotiable: Raphinha, Lewandowski, and Lamine Yamal are indisputable and fixed in the German coach's line-up. On the other hand, although there is more competition in defense, Flick has opted for Koundé, Cubarsí, Íñigo, and Balde in most matches.

In the midfield, there are more doubts, but it is clear that Pedri is the leader of the culé midfield. The other two spots are contested by several players like Gavi or Dani Olmo. Marc Casadó has also been a regular in the German's starting eleven, but lately, De Jong is gaining more prominence, and his good performances may come at Casadó's expense.

Hansi Flick clears up doubts in the goal

It is clear that Hansi Flick has very clear ideas, but the most changes have occurred in the goal. Iñaki Peña, after many matches, has been replaced as the starter by Szczęsny. "For me, Tek is clearly the number one," Flick said yesterday before the match against Valencia in the Copa del Rey.

Amid the controversy caused, Hansi Flick has made it very clear that Szczęsny will be the starter tonight against Valencia. A statement that reinforces his message from recent weeks and shows that Iñaki Peña is finding it increasingly difficult.

Hansi Flick explained that he chose Szczęsny for his personality and playing style. As a result of his decision, Iñaki Peña has experienced great frustration and could leave Barça next summer. The Pole will be the starter against Valencia in the Copa del Rey, and barring disastrous performances, he will continue in his starting role.