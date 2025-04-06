Surprise, Neither Barça nor City: The Signing Hansi Flick Likes Most Is Going with Simeone

Barça is going through a great moment and the results obtained are the perfect reflection of it. Those from the Ciudad Condal made a perfect choice with the arrival of Hansi Flick, and the fans are delighted with the new coach. The German is a serious person who doesn't tolerate nonsense, so he is keeping the team in line.

Meanwhile, Atlético de Madrid intended to go all out this year and made many top-level signings. Simeone believed that with the new additions he would compete for all the titles, but it hasn't been the case. The Argentine wants to correct the mistakes of this year, and to do so, he has thought of one of the most desired stars by Hansi Flick.

| Europa Press

Hansi Flick, Simeone, and Their Teams

Barça has gone through very bad years in economic terms, and this has affected the sports project. The Catalans haven't been able to sign all they wanted, but La Masia has stood out. The young talents have excelled and are bringing the club back to the top of soccer.

This year, Hansi Flick is at the top of all competitions, and it's a matter of time before the trophies start arriving. In fact, the Spanish Super Cup was the first of them, and, moreover, with a landslide victory over their eternal rival, Real Madrid. Simeone, who recently fell in the Copa del Rey against Barça itself, has to do something to recover.

Hansi Flick had in mind a personal bet that perhaps wasn't very logical, but the German surely had something in mind. We are talking about the signing of Jack Grealish, who has gone from everything to nothing at Manchester City. The citizens are having a terrible year, and so is their winger; injuries, a drop in performance, and loss of confidence.

| Europa Press

Simeone Wants Grealish

Simeone has invested a lot of money in players this year, but it seems they haven't been enough to achieve the objectives. The Argentine believes he can increase the level of the attack and has set his sights on Jack Grealish. Considering that he has lost prominence, the one from Atleti, who is ahead of Barça in terms of purchasing power, could join him for 30 or 40 million euros.

Besides Simeone being more interested than Barça, Hansi Flick has other preferences like Nico Williams, for example. Anyway, we will have to closely follow both coaches.