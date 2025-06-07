Neither Rashford nor Joan García, Barça's major signing is already here: Flick has requested him

This summer's transfer market promises to be very hectic in the offices of Barça, as Flick has assigned tasks to the sporting management. The German coach considers it vitally important to strengthen several positions to make the squad more competitive. Hansi Flick is aware that, in the final stretch of the season, he had to face decisive matches without Koundé, Balde, or Lewandowski.

Flick's wish is that none of them get injured again, but he logically knows that it's something that can't be controlled. The coach is focused on expanding the squad depth with quality players who can replace the starters in case of any unforeseen events. In this regard, Flick has requested the arrival of a winger like Rashford to accompany the Brazilian Raphinha.

He has also considered it necessary to strengthen the goalkeeping position with the arrival of Joan García due to the doubts Ter Stegen generates. However, Barça's major signing is another and would already be confirmed; it's a left-back who will help Balde. We're talking about Jofre Torrents, the youth academy player who will be part of the first team next season.

Hansi Flick backs the young Jofre Torrents

After numerous rumors in the search for a left-back, the culé sporting management has decided not to sign anyone for this position. Balde's constant physical problems have ended up being an issue, and Gerard Martín's level caused doubts. However, the former Cornellà player has taken advantage of his opportunities and has proven to be a very valid replacement.

Another reason why they've ruled out going to the market is the enormous trust they've placed in the academy gem, Jofre Torrents. Being a key piece in Juvenil A, he has already debuted with the reserves and quickly secured a starting spot. This meteoric progression has led the club to secure him with a long-term contract.

Jofre Torrents will do preseason with the first team

The Catalan defender born in 2007 is from the same generation as Pau Cubarsí, Marc Bernal, or Lamine Yamal. Flick has decided that the young full-back will do preseason with the first team and that he may get minutes throughout the season. It's well known that the campaigns are long, and any injury to Balde or Gerard could be covered by Jofre.

The German coach has been impressed with Jofre Torrents when he has participated in training sessions. His speed, power, offensive range, and imposing physique appeal to Hansi Flick, who sees him as a starter in the not-too-distant future. Flick wants to observe him closely and give him minutes in case of injuries or rotations.