Neither Gavi nor Lamine Yamal, PSG pay €100M and leave Barça KO'd: Luis Enrique gives the order

PSG is already focused on repeating the successes of this season, especially after winning their first Champions League. The Parisian club is working on new signings to raise the level of the Parisian squad. Luis Enrique, although they've built a solid and united group, knows that they need reinforcements in some key positions to avoid unnecessary complacency.

However, despite PSG's achievements, some important players could leave this summer. Donnarumma, for example, with his surprising statements after the Champions League final, has left the door open to a departure. He's not the only heavyweight who could leave. That's why, in the face of a possible talent drain, Luis Enrique has focused all their attention on Barça.

| Europa Press

Neither Gavi nor Lamine Yamal, PSG changes target

PSG tried to sign Lamine Yamal last summer with an offer exceeding €200 million. However, Barça wasn't willing to sell their young star. Meanwhile, Gavialso confirmed just a few weeks ago Luis Enrique's interest in acquiring his services.

However, PSG has now changed their target. Luis Enrique's new desired signing is Jules Koundé. His versatility is key for the French team's interests, and that's why they're willing to offer €100 million ($108 million) to secure his signing this summer.

Jules Koundé responds to PSG

However, despite the million-euro offer PSG is preparing, Jules Koundé has no intention of leaving Barça. The French defender feels very comfortable at the Catalan club and values very positively the important role he has in the squad. Neither he nor Barça are considering his departure: Flick is determined to keep Koundé as a key piece in his defense no matter what.

Jules Koundé has proved his worth at Barça and has earned Hansi Flick's trust. The Catalan club has no plans to let him go despite interest from other teams like PSG. The defender's future seems secure at Camp Nou: everything indicates that Koundé will stay at Camp Nou.

This way, PSG will have to give up on their third major target from FC Barcelona. First it was Lamine Yamal, then Gavi, and now Jules Koundé. None of the three want to leave FC Barcelona, which will force Luis Enrique to pursue their targets at another club.