Unexpected Criticism of Messi, His Old Barça Friend Attacks: 'He Could Throw You...'

Lionel Messi, considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, has been Barça's great emblem for years. His quality has been indisputable and has marked a golden era for the club, winning titles and breaking records. Since his debut, the "Flea" has continued to dazzle both fans and experts.

However, not all reactions toward Messi have been exclusively positive. While many have elevated him to the skies, there are those who have seized any opportunity to criticize him or to highlight certain less pleasant aspects of his unique personality. The '10' has always been a controversial figure despite never wanting to be, but that's what comes with being the best in the world.

| Europa Press

Messi, a Normal Person with Some Known Conflicts

Although those who know him closely assure that he is a calm and unpretentious person, some situations have marked his career, such as his incident with Wout Weghorst during the World Cup. That episode highlighted Messi's competitive and sometimes irritable nature, despite his usual calm demeanor.

Another moment of tension occurred when Luis Enrique, current PSG coach, was in charge of Barça. The differences between the coach and the player were not few, even the former Barça goalkeeper, Jordi Masip, claimed they almost came to blows. This episode reflects that, despite being a phenomenon on the field, Leo Messi also has his own character and doesn't always get along with everyone.

Ter Stegen Reveals Shocking Confessions About Messi

In recent hours, one of those who shared the locker room with the '10' for years, Ter Stegen, current Barça captain, has surprised everyone with completely unexpected statements. In a recent interview, Ter Stegen has revealed details of his relationship with Messi, both on and off the field.

The German goalkeeper began by praising Messi as a player, highlighting how special it is to see him in action. "He's a unique player, sees things that no one else sees on the field, and if he wanted, he could make you look bad at any moment", he stated. Ter Stegen's words not only highlighted Leo's brilliance but also the admiration he felt for his teammate.

However, the surprise came when the German goalkeeper confessed that, on more than one occasion, Messi had shown his less kind side. "He's probably the only player who can throw a ball at your face if he wants. He's done it several times, but where that anger came from, you'll have to ask him", said Ter Stegen.

These statements have revealed that, although Messi is a revered figure by many, he is not immune to conflicts and tensions within the locker room. Ter Stegen's words have undoubtedly been a surprise. No one expected such a confession.