Leo Messi, 37-year-old Argentine forward from Inter Miami, is the chosen one to sign for Barça during the 2025 transfer market, according to 'e-Notícies'. Leo Messi has the option to extend his contract with Inter Miami until 2026, but the Argentine doesn't consider this option and wants to return to Barça to close his football career. In fact, Barça has already contacted a Leo Messi who demands 3 last-minute signings to sign and return to Barça during this 2025.

Leo Messi knows he is a few seasons away from retiring as a footballer and his dream is to do so wearing the Barça jersey, something Joan Laporta already knows perfectly. The president of Barça, who could not renew Leo Messi a few summers ago, wants to remove that thorn by signing the best player in history, who would debut the new Camp Nou. Barça is working to agree on terms with Leo Messi, as the Argentine requests a set of signings and guarantees to return to Barça during this 2025.

[IMAGE]{860725}[/IMAGE]

The saga between Barça and Leo Messi has come to an end: the Argentine player, who was already rumored to sign for Barça a few summers ago, will be a culer. This has been decided and confirmed by Barça, which assumes that the goal is to sign Leo Messi and that all parallel operations have been halted to convince the Argentine. Leo Messi is the chosen one and, therefore, already knows that Barça wants to sign him definitively, but the surprise is that the world champion demands 3 surprising signings.

Leo Messi Commits to Barça, But Demands 3 Last-Minute Signings to Sign in 2025

Barça and Leo Messi have already agreed: both parties believe their paths should reunite. Leo Messi's contract ends in 2025 and he will not extend his contract with Inter Miami, so he would arrive at Barça for free at the end of this year. Attention! Leo Messi would arrive at Barça during the winter transfer market, as the season in the MLS has just started and will end in December, according to competitions.

With all this, Joan Laporta's idea for Barça is to sign Leo Messi free for 6 months with the option to extend this link for one more optional season. Everything fits: the new Camp Nou will debut in January, the exact date when Leo Messi would join Hansi Flick's Barça to put an end to his career. Messi and Barça agree on almost everything: the Argentine demands 3 last-minute signings that Laporta must close if he wants the Argentine's definitive yes.

Surprise, Leo Messi Demands 3 Last-Minute Signings to Return to Barça in 2025

Leo Messi demands 3 last-minute signings to return to Barça: the Argentine wants to play again at the club of his life, but he wants guarantees and wants to feel comfortable. In this sense, Messi and Barça have already sat down and the club is studying the options to satisfy the Argentine star's requests, who would arrive free to Flick's squad. Leo Messi wants to sign for Barça and Barça wants to sign Leo Messi, but the Argentine genius wants some conditions to be met to arrive already in 2025.

Barça seemed to have forgotten about Leo Messi, but it is not true: the Inter Miami player is the chosen one and, if he accepts, he will be the great signing. Barça seems to be the destination that attracts him the most, but the culer club will have to make a great effort to sign a Leo Messi who earns about 87M€ annually. Barça's effort will not only have to be economic, Joan Laporta already knows that, to sign Leo Messi, the club must ensure 3 more than surprising conditions for him to sign.

Leo Messi has already contacted Barça to make it clear that his goal is to close his career at the club of his life, FC Barcelona. For everything to be official, Leo Messi demands that Barça sign his personal advisor, Pepe Costa, and his two physical trainers who help him day by day. For Messi, this last step in his great career will be important and he wants Barça to provide him with all kinds of comforts, as he will arrive for free and with an almost ridiculous salary.