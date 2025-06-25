Surprise, Deco negotiates a top signing without paying anything: he's leaving Arsenal for free

Deco has established himself as Barça's architect. His charisma and astuteness have been essential for the Catalan club to find unexpected solutions in the transfer market. The Portuguese was the one who backed Hansi Flick last summer, and time is proving him right.

Deco doesn't rest. He remains very alert to opportunities that may arise to improve the Barça squad. He knows Flick has requested the arrival of a winger to give Raphinha some rest, and he already has Nico Williams secured.

But beyond the signing of Nico Williams, which seems to be a matter of days, Deco considers it necessary to take advantage of the bargains the market offers. That's why he has gone after another winger. In this case, the chosen one is Roony Bardghji: the 19-year-old Swedish gem will arrive at Camp Nou for only 2 million euros in a very interesting move.

Deco also wants to strengthen the midfield

With the signings of Nico Williams and Roony Bardghji, it seems clear that Deco had orders to look for wide players. However, the Barça sporting director is also considering strengthening the midfield after seeing what has happened at Arsenal. The fact is that the starting pivot of Mikel Arteta's team won't renew and will leave for free this summer.

We're talking about Thomas Partey, who will change scenery in the coming days. Although the situation seemed to indicate that his renewal with Arsenal would happen sooner or later, now everything has changed. Thomas won't renew and will become a free agent starting July 1, and Deco, who already tried to sign him last summer, will knock on his door again.

Thomas Partey's profile fits Barça's needs

Thomas Partey is a profile that Barça doesn't have, and for that reason, his play style, physicality, and ball recovery would fit perfectly into Hansi Flick's tactical scheme. If he arrives for free, it would be a magnificent operation for Deco's and the Barça board's interests. In addition, his experience in LaLiga, after his time at Atlético de Madrid, would make it easier for him to adapt to the Barça team.

However, Barça isn't the only club interested in Thomas Partey. According to reports, the Ghanaian midfielder has attracted interest from other clubs, including teams from the Turkish Super League.

However, it has been pointed out that Barça is Thomas Partey's priority if he decides to leave Arsenal. This situation puts Deco in a favorable position to negotiate his signing at no cost. We'll see if Flick and Laporta give the green light to his arrival.