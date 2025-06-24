Historic offer, over 330 lbs: Ferran Torres will only be a starter if Barça agrees

The 2024/25 season has been one of the most surprising for Ferran Torres: Hansi Flick has known how to fit the young player into Barça. Although he hasn't started in most matches, his performance has been exceptional. With 19 goals in 45 official matches, Ferran has shown his ability to score important goals and be a valuable asset for the team.

Ferran Torres seeks much more prominence in Hansi Flick's Barça

Ferran Torres believes that the time has come for him to have a more important role next season. His performance has been so positive that he thinks he deserves more minutes on the field. Despite the tough competition, his versatility and effectiveness in front of goal give him reasons to claim a regular spot in the starting eleven.

| E-Noticies, @FCBarcelona

Recently, Manchester United has made a historic offer of €160 million ($160 million) for Raphinha. This interest in the talented Brazilian striker reflects the high level he has reached this season. The offer could open the door to changes in the squad, but Barça considers Raphinha untouchable, which once again puts Ferran Torres in the background.

Barça rejects the offer: Raphinha will remain in the starting eleven and Ferran Torres on the bench

Despite the record amount offered by Manchester United, Barça has decided to reject the major proposal from the English club. The club is clear that Raphinha is essential to Hansi Flick's system. This means that, for now, Ferran Torres will have to keep waiting for his opportunity from the bench, since Raphinha's position is not up for discussion at the moment.

Ferran Torres has shown that he is a valuable player and capable of contributing to the team, although his immediate future doesn't seem to be guaranteed. He has shown his desire to be a starter, but the competition remains high. The final decision about his role in Barça will depend on the decisions Hansi Flick makes in the coming months.

Ferran Torres's future is in the hands of the coach and the sporting management of Barça. His role in the team could change according to Hansi Flick's tactical needs. The competition in the attack remains fierce, and the management of minutes will be key for his continuity and success at Barça.