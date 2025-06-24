They announce more competition for Marc Bernal: he's leaving the Premier League to play for Barça

One of Barça's major reinforcements for next season will be the presence of Marc Bernal. The youth academy product, whom many compare to Sergio Busquets, suffered an injury last September and has spent the entire season sidelined.

However, Hansi Flick's trust in his potential is absolute. The German coach was delighted with Marc Bernal's performance in the few matches he was able to play and is eagerly awaiting his return. If nothing goes wrong, Bernal will be available when the team returns to work on July 13.

| @marcbernal_

New competitor for Marc Bernal?

In recent hours, an unexpected move in the transfer market has been confirmed that could change the plans of the Catalan club. Specifically, it appears that Thomas Partey, Arsenal midfielder, won't renew his contract and will become a free agent in just a few days. This news has had a major impact on Barça's plans and on Marc Bernal, who could face more competition next year.

Although it's still unclear whether Thomas Partey will join Barça's ranks, his possible arrival at Camp Nou would add another layer of competition for the pivot position. In addition to Marc Bernal, Hansi Flick also counts on Casadó and Frenkie de Jong for that area of the field. The addition of Partey, an experienced and high-quality player, could make the competition for a starting spot even fiercer.

Marc Bernal's recovery: a bet on the future

Meanwhile, as Thomas Partey's future is decided, Marc Bernal remains focused on his recovery. He wants to be at 100% for the start of preseason to earn a place in the starting line-up. His profile, unique within the Barça squad, can bring a lot of joy to FC Barcelona's fans, but he needs playing time.

Therefore, even if he becomes a free agent, it seems unlikely that Thomas Partey's future will be linked to Barça. With Marc Bernal, Frenkie de Jong, and Casadó for one position, that's more than enough. Moreover, the La Masia seal is worth much more than any signing.

Without a doubt, Marc Bernal's return after a long injury is excellent news. It'll be interesting to see how events unfold in the coming weeks and whether Bernal manages to establish himself as a key piece in the Barça setup.